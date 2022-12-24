Las Vegas Raiders Week 16 Inactives vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Silver and Black face the Pittsburgh Steelers in just 90 minutes.
Before kickoff, here are the inactive players for today's game:
CB Rock Ya-Sin
RB Zamir White
G Netane Muti
T Jackson Barton
DT Matthew Butler
DE Tashawn Bower
