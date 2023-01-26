Mack Hollins considered Raiders' unsung hero of the 2022 season by NFL.com

Jan 26, 2023 at 01:37 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

In the role of starting wideout opposite Davante Adams, Mack Hollins delivered and had the best season of his career.

NFL.com's Nick Shook recognized one unsung hero from all 32 NFL teams this past season. For the Las Vegas Raiders, Shook named wide receiver Mack Hollins. The former North Carolina Tarheel signed with the Raiders as a free agent after spending three seasons with the Miami Dolphins. In his first season in the Silver and Black, he set new career-highs in receiving yards (690), catches (57) and tied his single-season high with four touchdowns.

"While Adams put up stellar numbers once again, Las Vegas often ran into second-half issues with throwing the ball to him. That's where Hollins came through, serving as a surprisingly effective second receiver for Derek Carr," wrote Shook. "Hollins was such a productive receiver, it seemed at times as if Carr was intentionally looking his way, even if the reality was opposing defenses were often dedicating many resources to taking Adams out of the running.

"Either way, Hollins stepped up when his number was called."

Top Shots: The best practice photos from 2022

Take a look back at the best practice photos from the Raiders' 2022 season.

