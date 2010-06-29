Marin Catholic High School Awarded Equipment Grant From USA Football and Raiders

The Oakland Raiders and USA Football have awarded Marin Catholic High School in Kentfield, CA a $1,500 equipment grant that will benefit the school's football program this season.

This award is part of over $1 million in youth related grants facilitated by the Silver and Black in less than a decade. Last month, the Raiders facilitated the non-profit Friends of Oakland Parks and Recreation organization's receipt of a $200,000 National Football League Grassroots Program grant.

USA Football, the sport's national governing body on youth and amateur levels, works with NFL clubs to award equipment grants to youth and high school football programs throughout the United States, based on merit and need. By the start of the football season, the program will have awarded more than $3 million in equipment since 2006.

USA Football is the official youth football development teammate of The Oakland Raiders.

Through fundraising efforts and a sports concussion education program for its student-athletes, Marin Catholic is committed to the well-being of its young athletes. Much of the school's fundraising focus has centered on medical bill payment for baseball player Gunnar Sandberg who endured a lengthy coma after being struck in the head by a line drive this past March.

In addition to awarding the grant with USA Football, The Raiders will salute Marin Catholic's 2009 state champion runner-up football program at its August 28 home preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Through support from the NFL Youth Football Fund, managed jointly by the NFL and the NFL Players Association, approximately 800 football programs across the United States will earn an equipment grant from USA Football and NFL teams this year.

Each selected youth league receives a $1,000 package that offers a variety of football equipment and uniform options to choose from. High schools receive similar packages valued at $1,500. All equipment grants awarded by USA Football and NFL teams are fulfilled by industry-leading sports equipment provider Riddell.

"We are delighted to work with a tremendous organization like USA Football to help secure this grant for Marin Catholic High School, as part of our ongoing commitment to support youth athletics and community based sports and educational programs," said Raiders Chief Executive Amy Trask.

"Even with multiple fundraisers and strict budget adherence, many well-run high school athletics departments need help to properly equip their teams," said USA Football Executive Director Scott Hallenbeck. "Due to this and the special circumstances that the Marin Catholic family has encountered this spring, we are proud to award this grant to the Wildcats' football program as partners in the Raiders' continued commitment to the Bay Area community."

