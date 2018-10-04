Marquel Lee: "The game has slowed down a lot"

Plot Marquel Lee's snap counts through the first quarter of 2018, and the data will look like a stock on the rise.

With 24 snaps Week 1, 25 Week 2, then 28 against the Miami Dolphins, the second-year linebacker saw his biggest defensive output of the year Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Browns, playing 64 defensive snaps, in addition to his 34 on special teams.

"I think he's been improving every week," said defensive coordinator Paul Guenther of Lee. "He's gotten more snaps every week. He's a smart guy. He understands all the calls. He understands the grand scheme of things on the defense. He's gotten better every week and that's why he's earned more snaps."

In total, Lee finished the Week 4 thriller – a 45-42 Raiders overtime win – third on the team with nine tackles, as well as two passes defensed, in what was likely the most complete game of his young career.

"So far yeah, that's probably been my best I've gone, but I'm not satisfied with that," Lee explained. "I left a lot of plays on the field. We can get better as a defense. I mean, giving up 42 points, it's really unacceptable, to be honest. Just trying to get back in, and get back to work."

While surrendering 42 points in a game won't result in wins most of the time, during the course of the 68 minutes of game action, Lee and the Raiders defense did show glimpses of being the type of unit they hope to be in 2018.

With two interceptions, and two forced fumbles – along with two sacks – the Silver and Black's defense certainly had its moments against the Browns, and according to Lee, that's a testament to the group continuing to gel.

"Definitely growing, and still growing," Lee said. "We still have a lot of stuff to work on, but I feel like we're coming together at a good time, and it's much needed."