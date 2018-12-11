Marshawn Lynch continues to give back and serve the community in his hometown

"He's a real people person man, real down to earth guy," fellow running back DeAndré Washington said. "He has a giving spirit, he likes to help others; whether that's on the field, off the field, even if it's with us and just getting reps, sometimes he'll come out the game just so we can get reps, so that really shows his character. It kind of translates off the field too, he's always looking out to try and offer more of than kind of take. That's the biggest thing I've noticed about him in the two years I've been with him. He's just a real down to earth guy, he's a real giving guy. You'd think a guy like him with as much as he's accomplished in this league, as much as he's got in the bank, he could be selfish and focus on him, but he's always giving back to try and help Oakland, his community, and I heard he was the same way in Seattle so I'm not surprised."