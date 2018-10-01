Matt McCrane punctuates NFL debut with game-winning field goal

The rookie from Brownwood, Texas, proved Jon Gruden right Sunday afternoon.

After signing with the Oakland Raiders Wednesday, Gruden talked up Matt McCrane to the rest of the team, and while the rookie did finish his NFL debut three-of-five, he connected on the most-important kick of the day, a 29 yarder to seal a much-needed, overtime win for the Silver and Black.

"Coach [Gruden] was bragging on him in the meeting room, about his workout, and [said] he was 12 for 12," said Gabe Jackson postgame. "So, we felt like he was good, and he came through."

McCrane did indeed come through, putting the punctuation mark on a four-plus hour game that wasn't short on drama, particularly over the final two quarters, and then the subsequent overtime period.

"For him to go make that kick, and for us to be able to celebrate, he's the real man," Derek Carr said during his postgame remarks. "Our kicker, he's the hero. He battled, he fought through getting booed, battled through people looking at him funny as he came to the sidelines. All that stuff. He was nails force at the end."

After spending training camp and the preseason with the Arizona Cardinals, McCrane found himself a man without a football team for the first few weeks of the regular season, but after Mike Nugent suffered a hip injury last week in Miami, the Raiders found themselves in need of a kicker, and a mutually beneficial relationship was born.

So, worked out Tuesday, signed Wednesday, then connecting on a game-winning field goal Sunday; pretty wild week for Matt McCrane, right?