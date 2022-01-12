Maxx Crosby, Daniel Carlson receive Week 18 AFC Player of the Week honors

In what has been a spectacular season for the Raiders edge rusher and kicker, another AFC player of the week award under their belts comes as no surprise.
For their performances in the dramatic 35-32 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, Maxx Crosby was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week and Daniel Carlson was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Both of the roles they played in the overtime thriller secured the last available AFC playoff berth.
Crosby padded his statline, doing just about a little bit of everything for the Raiders. The third-year defensive lineman finished the game with a career-high 11 quarterback pressures, six tackles, three tackles for loss, three passes defensed and two sacks. This is his second Defensive Player of the Week honor this season and third of his career.
Carlson knocked down a 47-yard field goal to win the game in overtime, marking his NFL record fifth game-winning field goal this season. Carlson did not miss Sunday, converting on all five of his field goal attempts, along with two extra points. He know holds the Raiders franchise record for most field goals made in a season (40) and the most points scored in a season (150). This is his second-straight Special Teams Player of the Week honor – after kicking another game-winning field goal against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16 – and fourth this season.