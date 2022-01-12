Maxx Crosby, Daniel Carlson receive Week 18 AFC Player of the Week honors

Carlson knocked down a 47-yard field goal to win the game in overtime, marking his NFL record fifth game-winning field goal this season. Carlson did not miss Sunday, converting on all five of his field goal attempts, along with two extra points. He know holds the Raiders franchise record for most field goals made in a season (40) and the most points scored in a season (150). This is his second-straight Special Teams Player of the Week honor – after kicking another game-winning field goal against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16 – and fourth this season.