Maxx Crosby inducted into Eastern Michigan's Ring of Honor

"Every single day I wake up, I'm looking for a reason, or looking for a way to separate myself from everybody else," Crosby told the EMU football team. "And I don't mean that in a selfish way. I'm looking at it as, 'How am I going to maximize my career? How am I going to make the most out of my career? When I look back, am I going to have any regrets?' If I can do what I'm doing on a daily basis, I'm going to look back and be proud of everything I've done. It doesn't matter if I don't make the Hall of Fame, if I don't get another sack in the league. If I continue to do what I'm doing on a daily basis and checking every box ... I can't have any regrets. There's no way you can.