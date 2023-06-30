Maxx Crosby inducted into Eastern Michigan's Ring of Honor

Jun 30, 2023 at 12:04 PM
Levi Edwards

Before Maxx Crosby was an All-Pro defensive end, he was a MAC standout for the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Last week, he returned back to his roots in Ypsilanti, Michigan, to speak with the current Eastern Michigan football team as part of their Champions 4 Life series. He also got to see where his name resides in the school's Ring of Honor at the top of Rynearson Stadium.

The two-time All-MAC selection's name was first placed in the Ring of Honor in the fall of 2020, according to the school, but as it was the first time the pro was able to return to the campus since its installation, he was surprised with a ceremony and plaque by Scott Wetherbee, EMU vice president/director of athletics, and his former Head Coach Chris Creighton.

Crosby became the 53rd player to be inducted in their Ring of Honor. EMU's qualifications for induction include having been awarded All-American status by a major publication and/or played in an official National Football League game.

"It is so good to have Maxx back on campus," Creighton said in a press release. "He has been on an incredible journey the past few years and sharing that journey both on field and off field with our guys was powerful. We are so proud of him and the positive impact he is making on so many lives. This was awesome."

"The Condor" didn't leave his alma mater without imparting wisdom on the young men hoping to follow in his footsteps, sharing his personal journey and what he did to get to where he is now.

"Every single day I wake up, I'm looking for a reason, or looking for a way to separate myself from everybody else," Crosby told the EMU football team. "And I don't mean that in a selfish way. I'm looking at it as, 'How am I going to maximize my career? How am I going to make the most out of my career? When I look back, am I going to have any regrets?' If I can do what I'm doing on a daily basis, I'm going to look back and be proud of everything I've done. It doesn't matter if I don't make the Hall of Fame, if I don't get another sack in the league. If I continue to do what I'm doing on a daily basis and checking every box ... I can't have any regrets. There's no way you can.

"I look myself in the mirror and I'm like, 'I'm not going to just be a dude from Eastern that made the NFL and had a pretty good career.' I'm like, 'I'm going to go be the best. I don't care what it takes.'"

