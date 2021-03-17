Maxx Crosby opens up about getting sober, getting his mind right on Bussin' With The Boys pod

"For me if I just come in everyday, do what I've done all of college, come in and outwork people and just make plays — and for me my mindset hasn't changed," said Crosby on the pressure of being a mid-round pick from FCS school Eastern Michigan. "Going into my second-year, now it's flipped, now you've had 10 sacks as a rookie, now everyone knows who you are."

During the offseason Crosby realized that he got "lost in the sauce" after his rookie year and that years of "drinking way too much" since college had caught up with him. Crosby detailed the huge mental toll it took on him.

"I woke up one morning, and I'm like 'I need help,' and I was at a point where I had no management of my life."