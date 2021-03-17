Maxx Crosby opens up about getting sober, getting his mind right on Bussin' With The Boys pod

Maxx Crosby is currently taking the time to rest and recover after another grueling NFL season that saw him continue his dominance as the top edge rusher for the Las Vegas Raiders. Crosby led the team in sacks for a second straight season since being drafted with the 106th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
But it's what he's doing off the field now that is earning respect.
Crosby joined former Raider Will Compton on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast that streamed Wednesday afternoon. In Crosby and Compton's conversation, they tackled many topics of conversation, including the greatness of Tom Brady and trying to improve his game, but Crosby also unexpectedly discussed getting sober, recently marking one year of being alcohol-free.
"For me if I just come in everyday, do what I've done all of college, come in and outwork people and just make plays — and for me my mindset hasn't changed," said Crosby on the pressure of being a mid-round pick from FCS school Eastern Michigan. "Going into my second-year, now it's flipped, now you've had 10 sacks as a rookie, now everyone knows who you are."
During the offseason Crosby realized that he got "lost in the sauce" after his rookie year and that years of "drinking way too much" since college had caught up with him. Crosby detailed the huge mental toll it took on him.
"I woke up one morning, and I'm like 'I need help,' and I was at a point where I had no management of my life."
Watch the full episode, which has some NSFW language, here.