Wednesday, May 06, 2020 12:26 PM

Maxx Crosby shows his appreciation for health care workers with recent donation

Once a year on May 6, people across the country celebrate National Nurses Day by expressing their gratitude for the hard-working men and women who save lives.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we've seen a handful of Las Vegas Raiders give back to their communities by providing support for first responders, and defensive end Maxx Crosby is the latest. In partnership with Sunrise Children's Hospital in Las Vegas, and Baylor Scott & White Emergency Hospital in Crosby's hometown of Colleyville, Texas, Crosby donated meals to the day and night shift workers who are on the front lines.

View this post on Instagram

Hey Y’all! As you know COVID-19 has turned our world upside down. I want to give a huge standing ovation for all the frontline workers at SunriseChildrenHospital in Las Vegas and Baylor Scott & White emergency hospital in My Hometown of Colleyville, TX. The least I could do was provide meals for the morning and night shifts at these two great hospitals for all the workers putting their health and lives at risk for the greater good. Your hard work and dedication to our communities doesn’t go unnoticed. You are the true hero’s of my hometown Colleyville, TX & new home in Las Vegas,NV. Thanks Palermo’s Pizza, Boston pizza & Palios pizza for helping me feed our true hero’s! Together we are stronger! @sunrisechildrenshospitallv @bswhealth

A post shared by Madd Maxx Crosby (@maxxcrosby) on

COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, and every day first responders rise to the occasion without hesitation; let's continue to support them in their efforts year round.

