Maxx Crosby shows his appreciation for health care workers with recent donation

Hey Y’all! As you know COVID-19 has turned our world upside down. I want to give a huge standing ovation for all the frontline workers at SunriseChildrenHospital in Las Vegas and Baylor Scott & White emergency hospital in My Hometown of Colleyville, TX. The least I could do was provide meals for the morning and night shifts at these two great hospitals for all the workers putting their health and lives at risk for the greater good. Your hard work and dedication to our communities doesn’t go unnoticed. You are the true hero’s of my hometown Colleyville, TX & new home in Las Vegas,NV. Thanks Palermo’s Pizza, Boston pizza & Palios pizza for helping me feed our true hero’s! Together we are stronger! @sunrisechildrenshospitallv @bswhealth