Maxx Crosby shows his appreciation for health care workers with recent donation

Once a year on May 6, people across the country celebrate National Nurses Day by expressing their gratitude for the hard-working men and women who save lives.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we've seen a handful of Las Vegas Raiders give back to their communities by providing support for first responders, and defensive end Maxx Crosby is the latest. In partnership with Sunrise Children's Hospital in Las Vegas, and Baylor Scott & White Emergency Hospital in Crosby's hometown of Colleyville, Texas, Crosby donated meals to the day and night shift workers who are on the front lines.
COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, and every day first responders rise to the occasion without hesitation; let's continue to support them in their efforts year round.