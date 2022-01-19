Maxx Crosby talks win over Chargers, playoff debut on 'The Rich Eisen Show'

With some of his recent downtime, Maxx Crosby spoke with Rich Eisen on Tuesday after the defensive end's best NFL season to date.
Crosby was named a Pro Bowler and Second Team All-Pro this season, and his success on the field proved why: leading the NFL in quarterback pressures and second on the team in sacks (eight). While it was an outstanding year for the edge rusher, he expressed to Eisen how he wishes it wasn't over yet.
"I've still been in the facility every day since the season ended," said Crosby. "It's been heartbreaking because what we went through – how much we put into it just to end on a last play like that. It's been tough. I just want to keep playing football. That's really all it is for me and I know the guys feel the same."
The Raiders reached the playoffs by ripping off four straight victories to clinch a wild-card spot, most notably against the Los Angeles Chargers, who were the last team they had to defeat – or tie with – in order to make the playoffs. A tie result looked very likely late in the overtime period, before Daniel Carlson booted the game-winning field goal that sent the Raiders on to Cincinnati.
Crosby told Eisen that even when the game was tied at 32 in overtime, he firmly believes his team wouldn't have be satisfied with a tie against their division rival.
"I've heard so many different stories and opinions on this, but at the end of the day I think we were going to attempt a field goal regardless," said Crosby, who had two sacks in the playoff clinching victory. "That's my opinion, I've heard a million different opinions on it. But in a game like that with how much work we had to put into being in that position, to let them make the playoffs as well and just accept the tie – I just find that hard to believe."
"I know Coach Rich [Bisaccia], he's a winner. I know the guys in our locker room, we have winners," continued Crosby. "Especially, you're playing a divisional rival. Just in my opinion, I don't think we would've just let them off the hook. ... We were there to win the game and send them home. So that's what we did and I'm glad that we did that."
In Crosby's playoff debut, he had another dominating performance with six total tackles and a sack. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to send the Raiders to the next round – or to overcome a controversial touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to Tyler Boyd, where a whistle was heard on the field.
"I saw the replay and I'm like, 'Oh yeah, the whistle blew' and one of our guys stopped and it looked like the Bengals guys thought it was over as well," Crosby recalled. "But then, all of a sudden they just signaled touchdown and I was yelling at the ref saying, 'No way, he blew the whistle.' Regardless if he stepped out or not.
"I thought they should've stopped it, but what do I know? I'm just trying to get to the quarterback."
Watch the full interview here.
