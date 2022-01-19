Maxx Crosby talks win over Chargers, playoff debut on 'The Rich Eisen Show'

With some of his recent downtime, Maxx Crosby spoke with Rich Eisen on Tuesday after the defensive end's best NFL season to date.

Crosby was named a Pro Bowler and Second Team All-Pro this season, and his success on the field proved why: leading the NFL in quarterback pressures and second on the team in sacks (eight). While it was an outstanding year for the edge rusher, he expressed to Eisen how he wishes it wasn't over yet.

"I've still been in the facility every day since the season ended," said Crosby. "It's been heartbreaking because what we went through – how much we put into it just to end on a last play like that. It's been tough. I just want to keep playing football. That's really all it is for me and I know the guys feel the same."

The Raiders reached the playoffs by ripping off four straight victories to clinch a wild-card spot, most notably against the Los Angeles Chargers, who were the last team they had to defeat – or tie with – in order to make the playoffs. A tie result looked very likely late in the overtime period, before Daniel Carlson booted the game-winning field goal that sent the Raiders on to Cincinnati.