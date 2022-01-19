Maxx Crosby talks win over Chargers, playoff debut on 'The Rich Eisen Show'

Jan 19, 2022 at 02:08 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

With some of his recent downtime, Maxx Crosby spoke with Rich Eisen on Tuesday after the defensive end's best NFL season to date.

Crosby was named a Pro Bowler and Second Team All-Pro this season, and his success on the field proved why: leading the NFL in quarterback pressures and second on the team in sacks (eight). While it was an outstanding year for the edge rusher, he expressed to Eisen how he wishes it wasn't over yet.

"I've still been in the facility every day since the season ended," said Crosby. "It's been heartbreaking because what we went through – how much we put into it just to end on a last play like that. It's been tough. I just want to keep playing football. That's really all it is for me and I know the guys feel the same."

The Raiders reached the playoffs by ripping off four straight victories to clinch a wild-card spot, most notably against the Los Angeles Chargers, who were the last team they had to defeat – or tie with – in order to make the playoffs. A tie result looked very likely late in the overtime period, before Daniel Carlson booted the game-winning field goal that sent the Raiders on to Cincinnati.

Crosby told Eisen that even when the game was tied at 32 in overtime, he firmly believes his team wouldn't have be satisfied with a tie against their division rival.

"I've heard so many different stories and opinions on this, but at the end of the day I think we were going to attempt a field goal regardless," said Crosby, who had two sacks in the playoff clinching victory. "That's my opinion, I've heard a million different opinions on it. But in a game like that with how much work we had to put into being in that position, to let them make the playoffs as well and just accept the tie – I just find that hard to believe."

"I know Coach Rich [Bisaccia], he's a winner. I know the guys in our locker room, we have winners," continued Crosby. "Especially, you're playing a divisional rival. Just in my opinion, I don't think we would've just let them off the hook. ... We were there to win the game and send them home. So that's what we did and I'm glad that we did that."

In Crosby's playoff debut, he had another dominating performance with six total tackles and a sack. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to send the Raiders to the next round – or to overcome a controversial touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to Tyler Boyd, where a whistle was heard on the field.

"I saw the replay and I'm like, 'Oh yeah, the whistle blew' and one of our guys stopped and it looked like the Bengals guys thought it was over as well," Crosby recalled. "But then, all of a sudden they just signaled touchdown and I was yelling at the ref saying, 'No way, he blew the whistle.' Regardless if he stepped out or not.

"I thought they should've stopped it, but what do I know? I'm just trying to get to the quarterback."

Watch the full interview here.

Photos: Raiders' 2021 season stat leaders

View photos of the leaders on offense and defense for the Silver and Black during the 2021 season.

QB Derek Carr Passing Yards - 4,804
1 / 10

QB Derek Carr

Passing Yards - 4,804

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Josh Jacobs Rushing Yards - 872
2 / 10

RB Josh Jacobs

Rushing Yards - 872

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Hunter Renfrow Receiving Yards - 1,038
3 / 10

WR Hunter Renfrow

Receiving Yards - 1,038

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Josh Jacobs, WR Hunter Renfrow Touchdowns - 9
4 / 10

RB Josh Jacobs, WR Hunter Renfrow

Touchdowns - 9

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
K Daniel Carlson Total Points Scored - 150
5 / 10

K Daniel Carlson

Total Points Scored - 150

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Denzel Perryman Tackles - 154
6 / 10

LB Denzel Perryman

Tackles - 154

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Yannick Ngakoue Sacks - 10
7 / 10

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Sacks - 10

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Brandon Facyson Pass deflections - 13
8 / 10

CB Brandon Facyson

Pass deflections - 13

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
S Johnathan Abram, CB Brandon Facyson, CB Casey Hayward Jr., CB Nate Hobbs, S Tre'von Moehrig, CB Trayvon Mullen Jr. Interceptions - 1
9 / 10

S Johnathan Abram, CB Brandon Facyson, CB Casey Hayward Jr., CB Nate Hobbs, S Tre'von Moehrig, CB Trayvon Mullen Jr.

Interceptions - 1

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Quinton Jefferson, DE Yannick Ngakoue (91), DT Solomon Thomas (92) Forced Fumbles - 2
10 / 10

DT Quinton Jefferson, DE Yannick Ngakoue (91), DT Solomon Thomas (92)

Forced Fumbles - 2

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders sign William Sweet, Javon Wims to Reserve/Future contracts

Sweet was originally signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2019, while Wims spent part of the 2021 season on the Raiders practice squad.
news

Raiders sign Natrell Jamerson to Reserve/Future contract

Jamerson was originally signed by the New Orleans Saints as a fifth-round selection (164th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders' 2021 season stat leaders

A look at the leaders on the offense and defense for the 2021 season.
news

Raiders to select No. 22 overall in upcoming 2022 NFL Draft

The draft will take place April 28-30 here in Las Vegas; take a look below at the draft order as it currently stands.
Advertising