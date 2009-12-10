Meet TE Zach Miller After the Game

Dec 10, 2009 at 02:14 AM
101809zmiller-scores-story.jpg


The Oakland Raiders leading receiver in 2009, TE Zach Miller, will be the special guest for the KSFO 560 Postgame Wrap Up Show at the Home of Chicken and Waffles at Jack London Square in Oakland immediately following this Sunday's game between the Raiders and the Washington Redskins.

Miller is in his third year with the Silver and Black and currently leads the team with 43 catches for 611 yards. He has two touchdown catches on the year, including an 86-yard catch and run in the Raiders win over the Philadelphia Eagles. It was part of a six-catch, 139-yard performance.

The Arizona State product caught four passes for 43 yards as the Raiders defeated the defending Super Bowl Champion Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field this past Sunday.

The Home of Chicken and Waffles is located at 444 Embarcadero W. in Oakland. Call 866.421.1482 for more info. KSFO 560 is The Oakland Raiders flagship radio station.

