Nevin Lawson and Trayvon Mullen provide meals for Florida hospital workers

Apr 06, 2020 at 10:06 AM
Raiders.com Staff

The global pandemic caused by COVID-19 has inspired people around the world to step up and aid those in need.

Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders pledged $1,000,000 to fight the disease, and one week later, a couple members of the team are doing their part as well. Cornerbacks Nevin Lawson and Trayvon Mullen announced via Twitter they've partnered with Chick-fil-A to provide over 250 meals for emergency room response teams in Broward County, Fla. Through The Nevin Lawson Foundation, Lawson and Mullen will feed four hospitals within their community.

The pair of Raiders both grew up in Florida and while these aren't ideal circumstances, it's good to see them giving back and doing what they can to help.

Top Shots: The best photos of CB Trayvon Mullen

Check out photos from rookie CB Trayvon Mullen's best moments during his first season with the Silver and Black.

Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) is introduced onto the field before their regular season game against the Tennessee Titans .
1 / 20

Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) is introduced onto the field before their regular season game against the Tennessee Titans .

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) stands on the field during the regular season game against the Houston Texans.
2 / 20

Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) stands on the field during the regular season game against the Houston Texans.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) walks down the tunnel before the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
3 / 20

Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) walks down the tunnel before the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) stands on the field during the Raiders regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
4 / 20

Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) stands on the field during the Raiders regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) lines up before the snap during the regular season game against the New York Jets .
5 / 20

Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) lines up before the snap during the regular season game against the New York Jets .

Peter Bottini/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) lines up before the snap during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
6 / 20

Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) lines up before the snap during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Allan Yuan/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) breaks up a pass during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
7 / 20

Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) breaks up a pass during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ben Margot/Associated Press
Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) makes a tackle during the season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
8 / 20

Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) makes a tackle during the season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ric Tapia/Associated Press
Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) breaks up a pass during the season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
9 / 20

Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) breaks up a pass during the season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press
Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) defends during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.
10 / 20

Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) defends during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) defends during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
11 / 20

Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) defends during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) goes to make a tackle during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
12 / 20

Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) goes to make a tackle during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
13 / 20

Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) breaks up a pass during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
14 / 20

Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) breaks up a pass during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ben Margot/Associated Press
Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
15 / 20

Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Gregory Trott/Associated Press
Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) celebrates his first career interception during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
16 / 20

Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) celebrates his first career interception during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) celebrates his first career interception during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
17 / 20

Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) celebrates his first career interception during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) celebrates his first career interception with teammates cornerback Daryl Worley (20) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
18 / 20

Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) celebrates his first career interception with teammates cornerback Daryl Worley (20) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) celebrates his first career interception with fans during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
19 / 20

Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) celebrates his first career interception with fans during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) huddles with teammates in the tunnel before the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
20 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) huddles with teammates in the tunnel before the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising