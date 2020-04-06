Nevin Lawson and Trayvon Mullen provide meals for Florida hospital workers

The global pandemic caused by COVID-19 has inspired people around the world to step up and aid those in need.
Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders pledged $1,000,000 to fight the disease, and one week later, a couple members of the team are doing their part as well. Cornerbacks Nevin Lawson and Trayvon Mullen announced via Twitter they've partnered with Chick-fil-A to provide over 250 meals for emergency room response teams in Broward County, Fla. Through The Nevin Lawson Foundation, Lawson and Mullen will feed four hospitals within their community.
The pair of Raiders both grew up in Florida and while these aren't ideal circumstances, it's good to see them giving back and doing what they can to help.
Check out photos from rookie CB Trayvon Mullen's best moments during his first season with the Silver and Black.