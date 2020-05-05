NFL announces the 2020 Schedule will be released Thursday

The NFL announced Monday morning that all games in 2020 will be played within the United States, and forego playing internationally this year; however, the league didn't disclose when the 2020 Schedule would be released — or at least until now.
Nine hours later, news broke that the NFL would be unveiling the 2020 regular season schedule on Thursday, providing dates and times for next season's slate of games. Come Thursday at 5 p.m. PT, the schedule will be announced on NFL Network, the NFL app, and NFL.com.
NFL Network's coverage will be highlighted by Schedule Release '20 Presented by Verizon on Thursday, May 7 at 8:00 PM ET, a three-hour show which breaks down the upcoming 2020 NFL regular season schedule, division-by-division, analyzing the top matchups and primetime games.
Along with insight from NFL Network hosts and analysts, Schedule Release '20 will include interviews from the homes of NFL head coaches, general managers and other guests. Full production details on Schedule Release '20 will be issued as soon as they are confirmed.
Live streaming of NFL Network is available across devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.
The NFL app and NFL.com will provide complete team-by-team and weekly schedules of all 256 regular season games, listing opponents, sites and times.
We've known for a while who the Raiders' 2020 opponents would be, but now we'll finally know what week.
Get an update on what Raiders players have been sharing on social media during April.