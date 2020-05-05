NFL announces the 2020 Schedule will be released Thursday

15 / 23

TE Foster Moreau: I've been thinking a lot about how to use my platform for good during these crazy times, and found a couple of great ways to help. I asked my kickass marketing agent @skarlins to find me a place where I could make a difference, so he partnered me up with PledgeIt.org to aid the CDP in their Covid-19 relief efforts.

Anyone Who Donates At Least $25 Will Be Entered To Win A Signed Foster Moreau Jersey, Selected Randomly At The End Of The Fundraising Period.

There is a link in my bio as well as a link if you swipe up on my story.

This will be the first in a string of fundraising efforts I have chosen to get involved with.

Of course, all donations are appreciated. In addition, I will be following back anyone who chooses to donate $25+ on Instagram and/or Twitter if you DM me a screenshot of your donation.

Thank you in advance for your support, I hope all is well with you and your loved ones.

Foster Moreau