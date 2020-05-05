Monday, May 04, 2020 05:04 PM

NFL announces the 2020 Schedule will be released Thursday

raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff
opponents-2020

The NFL announced Monday morning that all games in 2020 will be played within the United States, and forego playing internationally this year; however, the league didn't disclose when the 2020 Schedule would be released — or at least until now.

Nine hours later, news broke that the NFL would be unveiling the 2020 regular season schedule on Thursday, providing dates and times for next season's slate of games. Come Thursday at 5 p.m. PT, the schedule will be announced on NFL Network, the NFL app, and NFL.com.

NFL Network's coverage will be highlighted by Schedule Release '20 Presented by Verizon on Thursday, May 7 at 8:00 PM ET, a three-hour show which breaks down the upcoming 2020 NFL regular season schedule, division-by-division, analyzing the top matchups and primetime games.

Along with insight from NFL Network hosts and analysts, Schedule Release '20 will include interviews from the homes of NFL head coaches, general managers and other guests. Full production details on Schedule Release '20 will be issued as soon as they are confirmed.

Live streaming of NFL Network is available across devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

The NFL app and NFL.com will provide complete team-by-team and weekly schedules of all 256 regular season games, listing opponents, sites and times.

We've known for a while who the Raiders' 2020 opponents would be, but now we'll finally know what week.

Raiders on Social: April 2020

Get an update on what Raiders players have been sharing on social media during April.

DE Maxx Crosby: The Kids Miss Watching Dad Work
1 / 23

DE Maxx Crosby: The Kids Miss Watching Dad Work

@maxxcrosby via Instagram
WR Henry Ruggs III: Don't fall behind #HRIII #workflow
2 / 23

WR Henry Ruggs III: Don't fall behind #HRIII #workflow

@ruggs_iii via Instagram
DT Daniel Ross: Putting in some goood pit work with the guys !!!!! #2020vision #demdawgs @maliek @jelly_thadon @rashanagary @lynnestouch
3 / 23

DT Daniel Ross: Putting in some goood pit work with the guys !!!!! #2020vision #demdawgs @maliek @jelly_thadon @rashanagary @lynnestouch

@god_blessed93 via Instagram
DT Maliek Collins: If you were a car what would you be? Trackhawk 707hp AWD 0-60 200 on the dash Built for all seasons, Savage!!! What would y'all be
4 / 23

DT Maliek Collins: If you were a car what would you be?
Trackhawk
707hp
AWD
0-60 200 on the dash
Built for all seasons, Savage!!! What would y'all be

@maliek via Instagram
QB Derek Carr: #WinCity
5 / 23

QB Derek Carr: #WinCity

@derekcarrqb via Instagram
CB Isaiah Johnson: Quarantine got me locked in
6 / 23

CB Isaiah Johnson: Quarantine got me locked in

@_bigplayzay via Instagram
WR Zay Jones: if u love life, don't waste time, for time is what life is made up of.
7 / 23

WR Zay Jones: if u love life, don't waste time, for time is what life is made up of.

@zay via Instagram
T Trent Brown: "Ain't no code in em" #TB77 #GREATESTUNDERDOG
8 / 23

T Trent Brown: "Ain't no code in em" #TB77 #GREATESTUNDERDOG

@trent via Instagram
C Rodney Hudson: I take the pledge. I'm proud to support Oakland and join my former teammate @beastmode in the fight against COVID-19. Use @theoaklandpledge to find local organizations in Oakland that help those in need. It's our time to come together. #TheOaklandPledge
9 / 23

C Rodney Hudson: I take the pledge. I'm proud to support Oakland and join my former teammate @beastmode in the fight against COVID-19. Use @theoaklandpledge to find local organizations in Oakland that help those in need. It's our time to come together. #TheOaklandPledge

@hud_61 via Instagram
S Dallin Leavitt: Missing the feelings that come with that walk..... #RaiderNation
10 / 23

S Dallin Leavitt: Missing the feelings that come with that walk..... #RaiderNation

@d_lowe2 via Instagram
LB Marquel Lee: We Die to Live In This Game, A Different Type of Love Story!!
11 / 23

LB Marquel Lee: We Die to Live In This Game, A Different Type of Love Story!!

@kellz_ocho via Instagram
RB Lynn Bowden Jr.: All he wrote 3 3
12 / 23

RB Lynn Bowden Jr.: All he wrote 3 3

@h.huncho_1 via Instagram
G John Simpson: Let's Rock and Roll! @raiders
13 / 23

G John Simpson: Let's Rock and Roll! @raiders

@bigjohn74_ via Instagram
TE Darren Waller: Real desert man now
14 / 23

TE Darren Waller: Real desert man now

@rackkwall via Instagram
TE Foster Moreau: I've been thinking a lot about how to use my platform for good during these crazy times, and found a couple of great ways to help. I asked my kickass marketing agent @skarlins to find me a place where I could make a difference, so he partnered me up with PledgeIt.org to aid the CDP in their Covid-19 relief efforts. Anyone Who Donates At Least $25 Will Be Entered To Win A Signed Foster Moreau Jersey, Selected Randomly At The End Of The Fundraising Period. There is a link in my bio as well as a link if you swipe up on my story. This will be the first in a string of fundraising efforts I have chosen to get involved with. Of course, all donations are appreciated. In addition, I will be following back anyone who chooses to donate $25+ on Instagram and/or Twitter if you DM me a screenshot of your donation. Thank you in advance for your support, I hope all is well with you and your loved ones. Foster Moreau
15 / 23

TE Foster Moreau: I've been thinking a lot about how to use my platform for good during these crazy times, and found a couple of great ways to help. I asked my kickass marketing agent @skarlins to find me a place where I could make a difference, so he partnered me up with PledgeIt.org to aid the CDP in their Covid-19 relief efforts.

Anyone Who Donates At Least $25 Will Be Entered To Win A Signed Foster Moreau Jersey, Selected Randomly At The End Of The Fundraising Period.

There is a link in my bio as well as a link if you swipe up on my story.
This will be the first in a string of fundraising efforts I have chosen to get involved with.

Of course, all donations are appreciated. In addition, I will be following back anyone who chooses to donate $25+ on Instagram and/or Twitter if you DM me a screenshot of your donation.

Thank you in advance for your support, I hope all is well with you and your loved ones.
Foster Moreau

@big_fof via Instagram
CB Trayvon Mullen: Son you are loved for the boy you are, the man you will become, and the precious son you will always be TreyWay forever
16 / 23

CB Trayvon Mullen: Son you are loved for the boy you are, the man you will become, and the precious son you will always be TreyWay forever

@t.mullenjr via Instagram
T Brandon Parker: I know it's April 1st but there is no cap involved.
17 / 23

T Brandon Parker: I know it's April 1st but there is no cap involved.

@bparker_70 via Instagram
K Daniel Carlson: Hello friends, for the past few months we have been keeping a little secret... Katherine and I are overjoyed to share that BABY CARLSON is on its way!! We can't wait to meet our little buddy in late September!! God has blessed us beyond our wildest dreams!
18 / 23

K Daniel Carlson: Hello friends, for the past few months we have been keeping a little secret... Katherine and I are overjoyed to share that BABY CARLSON is on its way!! We can't wait to meet our little buddy in late September!! God has blessed us beyond our wildest dreams!

@danielcarlson38 via Instagram
G Richie Incognito: See you in Vegas @raiders @nike #justwinbaby #nito64
19 / 23

G Richie Incognito: See you in Vegas @raiders @nike #justwinbaby #nito64

@68incognito via Instagram
CB Amik Robertson: From The Ground, a [rose] Grew.. We still elevating.
20 / 23

CB Amik Robertson: From The Ground, a [rose] Grew.. We still elevating.

@_amikrobertson via Instagram
DE Clelin Ferrell: Dedicated My Life Too This And The Journey Is More Fun Than The Accomplishments….. That's GANGSTA #ALLPraiseToHim
21 / 23

DE Clelin Ferrell: Dedicated My Life Too This And The Journey Is More Fun Than The Accomplishments….. That's GANGSTA #ALLPraiseToHim

@missiledreaming via Instagram
CB Damon Arnette: The Netway #RaiderGang
22 / 23

CB Damon Arnette: The Netway #RaiderGang

@da_3way via Instagram
DB Damarious Randall: You can't depend on your eyes when your imagination is out of focus
23 / 23

DB Damarious Randall: You can't depend on your eyes when your imagination is out of focus

@randalltime via Instagram

Related Content

Hunter Renfrow tells SportsCenter he 'can't wait' to play in Las Vegas
news

Hunter Renfrow tells SportsCenter he 'can't wait' to play in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver discussed the upcoming season, the difference between Coach Gruden and Dabo Swinney and more.
Ryan Reaves praises Las Vegas fan base: 'The city has proved it's a sports town'
news

Ryan Reaves praises Las Vegas fan base: 'The city has proved it's a sports town'

Las Vegas Golden Knight Ryan Reaves expects the city to show an outpouring of support for the Raiders when they take the field in 2020.
Sign up to receive information about Allegiant Stadium Tours as it becomes available
news

Sign up to receive information about Allegiant Stadium Tours as it becomes available

Go behind the scenes of our world-class stadium like never before. Sign up to receive Allegiant Stadium Tours information as it becomes available.
LA NFL ANUNCIA NUEVOS PASOS PARA AUMENTAR SU DIVERSIDAD​​
news

LA NFL ANUNCIA NUEVOS PASOS PARA AUMENTAR SU DIVERSIDAD​​

La liga aumenta oportunidades para el desarrollo y progreso de carreras profesionales a través de cambios que promueven la movilidad y la expansión de la Regla Rooney.

