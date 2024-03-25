NFL approves new rule proposals for 2024 season at Annual League Meeting

"[T]his isn't the elimination of hip-drop, this is an elimination of a swivel technique that doesn't get used very often," NFL Competition Committee chairman Rich McKay said at the meeting Monday . "When it is used, it is incredibly injurious to the runner - the runner is purely defenseless...

"Yes, we outlawed the hip-drop, but what you may think are the drag-from-behind where he falls on [the player] – that's still a tackle. This is only that tackle where the player is lifting themselves in the air and then falling on the legs."