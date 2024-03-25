NFL approves new rule proposals for 2024 season at Annual League Meeting

NFL owners are collectively meeting March 24-27 at the Annual League Meeting in Orlando, Florida to modify a few rule proposals to the game, which will be effectively going into place for the 2024 season.
The league's competition committee presented six rule changes to the meeting, accompanied with four changes proposed by NFL clubs. Once the rule proposals are brought to the league by the committee, 75 percent of the owners must approve it to be adopted.
The most notable rule change will be the ban of the hip-drop tackle, which the owners unanimously passed. The official rule change is as follows:
ARTICLE 18. HIP-DROP TACKLE. It is a foul if a player uses the following technique to bring a runner to the ground:
- (a) grabs the runner with both hands or wraps the runner with both arms; and
- (b) unweights himself by swiveling and dropping his hips and/or lower body, landing on and trapping the runner's leg(s) at or below the knee.
- Penalty: For a Hip-Drop Tackle: Loss of 15 yards and an automatic first down.
"[T]his isn't the elimination of hip-drop, this is an elimination of a swivel technique that doesn't get used very often," NFL Competition Committee chairman Rich McKay said at the meeting Monday. "When it is used, it is incredibly injurious to the runner - the runner is purely defenseless...
"Yes, we outlawed the hip-drop, but what you may think are the drag-from-behind where he falls on [the player] – that's still a tackle. This is only that tackle where the player is lifting themselves in the air and then falling on the legs."
Two other rule modifications were approved Monday, which include:
- Amends Rule 15, Section 1, Article 1, changing the challenge rule. Whereas previously, coaches needed to get each of their first two challenges correct to get a third, they simply must get one correct to get another shot at dropping the red flag.
- Amends Rule 14, Section 5, Article 2, changing the enforcement of a major foul by the offense prior to a change of possession in a situation where both teams have committed fouls.
A new kickoff rule proposal could be voted on later this week – which includes changes to kicker's alignment, field position on touchbacks and a landing zone for kick returners.
The Las Vegas Raiders and Southern Nevada Ford Dealers partnered up to host the Nevada Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year Celebration, with winners moving on to represent Nevada at the Pacific Regional.