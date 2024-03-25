 Skip to main content
Raiders.com Website Header
Advertising

NFL approves new rule proposals for 2024 season at Annual League Meeting

Mar 25, 2024 at 11:53 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

NFL owners are collectively meeting March 24-27 at the Annual League Meeting in Orlando, Florida to modify a few rule proposals to the game, which will be effectively going into place for the 2024 season.

The league's competition committee presented six rule changes to the meeting, accompanied with four changes proposed by NFL clubs. Once the rule proposals are brought to the league by the committee, 75 percent of the owners must approve it to be adopted.

The most notable rule change will be the ban of the hip-drop tackle, which the owners unanimously passed. The official rule change is as follows:

ARTICLE 18. HIP-DROP TACKLE. It is a foul if a player uses the following technique to bring a runner to the ground:

  • (a) grabs the runner with both hands or wraps the runner with both arms; and
  • (b) unweights himself by swiveling and dropping his hips and/or lower body, landing on and trapping the runner's leg(s) at or below the knee.
  • Penalty: For a Hip-Drop Tackle: Loss of 15 yards and an automatic first down.

"[T]his isn't the elimination of hip-drop, this is an elimination of a swivel technique that doesn't get used very often," NFL Competition Committee chairman Rich McKay said at the meeting Monday. "When it is used, it is incredibly injurious to the runner - the runner is purely defenseless...

"Yes, we outlawed the hip-drop, but what you may think are the drag-from-behind where he falls on [the player] – that's still a tackle. This is only that tackle where the player is lifting themselves in the air and then falling on the legs."

Two other rule modifications were approved Monday, which include:

  • Amends Rule 15, Section 1, Article 1, changing the challenge rule. Whereas previously, coaches needed to get each of their first two challenges correct to get a third, they simply must get one correct to get another shot at dropping the red flag.
  • Amends Rule 14, Section 5, Article 2, changing the enforcement of a major foul by the offense prior to a change of possession in a situation where both teams have committed fouls.

A new kickoff rule proposal could be voted on later this week – which includes changes to kicker's alignment, field position on touchbacks and a landing zone for kick returners.

Photos: Raiders host Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year Celebration

The Las Vegas Raiders and Southern Nevada Ford Dealers partnered up to host the Nevada Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year Celebration, with winners moving on to represent Nevada at the Pacific Regional.

Attendees mingle in the lobby during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
1 / 25

Attendees mingle in the lobby during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada President and CEO Andy Bischel welcomes attendees to the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
2 / 25

Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada President and CEO Andy Bischel welcomes attendees to the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
3 / 25

Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Attendees recite the Pledge of Allegiance during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
4 / 25

Attendees recite the Pledge of Allegiance during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
5 / 25

Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Nevada Lieutenant Governor Stavros Anthony speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
6 / 25

Nevada Lieutenant Governor Stavros Anthony speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Nevada Lieutenant Governor Stavros Anthony speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
7 / 25

Nevada Lieutenant Governor Stavros Anthony speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada President and CEO Andy Bischel speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
8 / 25

Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada President and CEO Andy Bischel speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Nevada assembly speaker pro tempore Daniele Monroe-Moreno speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
9 / 25

Nevada assembly speaker pro tempore Daniele Monroe-Moreno speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Finalist Tyler Siebecker speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
10 / 25

Finalist Tyler Siebecker speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Finalist Tyler Siebecker speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
11 / 25

Finalist Tyler Siebecker speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Finalist Jessie Ampong speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
12 / 25

Finalist Jessie Ampong speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Finalist Jessie Ampong speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
13 / 25

Finalist Jessie Ampong speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Finalist Christian Felix speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
14 / 25

Finalist Christian Felix speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Finalist Christian Felix speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
15 / 25

Finalist Christian Felix speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Finalist Nicolas Avalos-Manzanarez speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
16 / 25

Finalist Nicolas Avalos-Manzanarez speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Finalist Nicolas Avalos-Manzanarez speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
17 / 25

Finalist Nicolas Avalos-Manzanarez speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Finalist Michael Alvarez speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
18 / 25

Finalist Michael Alvarez speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Finalist Michael Alvarez speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
19 / 25

Finalist Michael Alvarez speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Finalist Autumn Ellis speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
20 / 25

Finalist Autumn Ellis speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Finalist Autumn Ellis speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
21 / 25

Finalist Autumn Ellis speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Finalist Shelby Panelli speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
22 / 25

Finalist Shelby Panelli speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Finalist Shelby Panelli speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
23 / 25

Finalist Shelby Panelli speaks during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Winners Tyler Siebecker and Christian Felix pose for a photo with Las Vegas Raiders director of football development Myles Hayes, Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald, Nevada speaker pro tempore Daniele Monroe-Moreno, Nevada senate majority leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Nevada Lieutenant Governor Stavros Anthony during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
24 / 25

Winners Tyler Siebecker and Christian Felix pose for a photo with Las Vegas Raiders director of football development Myles Hayes, Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald, Nevada speaker pro tempore Daniele Monroe-Moreno, Nevada senate majority leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Nevada Lieutenant Governor Stavros Anthony during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Finalist Type Siebecker picks up his gifts during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
25 / 25

Finalist Type Siebecker picks up his gifts during the Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year program at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Quick Hits: Antonio Pierce discusses quarterback scenarios, free agency at Annual League Meeting

Read through for some of the best quotes from Antonio Pierce's media availability in Orlando, Florida.
news

Raiders mourn the passing of Carmen Cavalli

Our deepest condolences are with the Cavalli family at this time.
news

New jersey numbers for 2024 season unveiled

Take a look at the new jersey numbers of the Raiders' additions and a few changes for returning players.
news

By the Numbers: The Raiders' free agent signees are coming off some impressive seasons

A few of the newest Raiders have some stellar numbers behind them as they arrive to Las Vegas.

Latest Content

news

Quick Hits: Antonio Pierce discusses quarterback scenarios, free agency at Annual League Meeting

Mar 25, 2024

Read through for some of the best quotes from Antonio Pierce's media availability in Orlando, Florida.
news

NFL approves new rule proposals for 2024 season at Annual League Meeting

Mar 25, 2024

NFL owners unanimously voted on banning hip-drop tackles in Orlando, Florida.
video

Coach Pierce talks free agency, Christian Wilkins, QB prospects and more

Mar 25, 2024

Head Coach Antonio Pierce discusses free agency, the upcoming draft, the quarterback prospects, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and more from the 2024 NFL Annual Meeting.
audio

Coach Pierce's NFL Annual Meeting Press Conference - 3.25.24 | RPP

Mar 25, 2024

Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media from the 2024 NFL Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida.
news

Raiders mourn the passing of Carmen Cavalli

Mar 22, 2024

Our deepest condolences are with the Cavalli family at this time.
video

Taking a closer look at Christian Wilkins | Raiders Breakdown 

Mar 22, 2024

Raiders analyst Eric Allen looks at the Silver and Black's new defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on this edition of Raiders Breakdown.
audio

Caleb Williams' pro day, plus a mini-mock draft

Mar 22, 2024

Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis react to quarterback Caleb Williams' USC pro day, plus go back and forth during a mini-mock draft.
news

New jersey numbers for 2024 season unveiled

Mar 22, 2024

Take a look at the new jersey numbers of the Raiders' additions and a few changes for returning players.
video

2024 Raiders Free Agency Show feat. Tom Telesco

Mar 21, 2024

JT The Brick and Eric Allen recap the Raiders' free agency moves so far, plus chat with General Manager Tom Telesco about signing Christian Wilkins, Gardner Minshew II and Alexander Mattison.
audio

Tom Telesco on signing Christian Wilkins and Gardner Minshew II in free agency | RPN

Mar 21, 2024

General Manager Tom Telesco talks signing Christian Wilkins and Gardner Minshew II in free agency, the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, the offensive line and more.
news

By the Numbers: The Raiders' free agent signees are coming off some impressive seasons

Mar 21, 2024

A few of the newest Raiders have some stellar numbers behind them as they arrive to Las Vegas.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Pinpointing the deepest position groups within the 2024 NFL Draft

Mar 20, 2024

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few fan questions as the draft inches closer.
View All
Advertising
Silver & Black Gala - March 30, 2024 - Register Now