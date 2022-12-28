Jarrett Stidham will start last two games of the regular season for Raiders

Derek Carr , who's started in 91 consecutive games for the Raiders, will be inactive while Stidham will play to further evaluate the quarterback. According to McDaniels, there were many factors involved in his decision to make Stidham the starting quarterback.

"We're all accountable to where we're at," McDaniels said. "And I think this is more about an opportunity to see a guy that we haven't seen play in a situation like this against a couple good teams, really good teams. Derek has played a lot of football. There's a lot of evaluating that's going to take place here once the season is over in terms of how we make the most progress, what makes the most sense for everybody and how we move forward."