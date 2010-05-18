NFL/LISC Grassroots Program and Oakland Raiders Grant $200,000

May 18, 2010 at 03:35 AM
051810-grant-story.jpg


Award is part of $2.5 million in new grants to athletic fields nationwide

The non-profit Friends of Oakland Parks and Recreation organization will receive a $200,000 National Football League Grassroots Program grant, facilitated by the Oakland Raiders. This award brings the amount of youth related grants facilitated by the Silver and Black in less than a decade to over $1 million.

The grant, awarded by the Raiders, the NFL Youth Football Fund, and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), is part of $2.5 million in field refurbishment awards allocated this year. It will be used to install a synthetic turf field and drainage system at Sobrante Park, a multi-purpose field located in East Oakland, designed to serve more than 14,000 young people in the area. Once completed, the new field will offer a range of athletic programming for the community including NFL PLAY 60 activities and tackle and flag football leagues. It will also serve asa physical education site for Sobrante Elementary School and James Madison Middle School. Matching funds will be provided by the City of Oakland and Oakland Unified School District.

"It is always our pleasure to work with the NFL Grassroots Program and LISC and we are delighted to participate in this exciting project, which will enhance the community and provide an improved venue for the enjoyment of outdoor activities," said Chief Executive Amy Trask. "It has been our pleasure to facilitate the award of grants of this nature throughout the region for the last decade."

"This is a win for Oakland's youth. We are very grateful to the Raiders for their generous support of our recreational facilities," said Oakland City Council President Jane Brunner.

"The kindness of the Oakland Raiders Football Organization to recognize an area that sorely needs their support will, in no small amount, have a tremendous impact on the lives of these kids," said President Pro Tem of the Oakland City Council Larry Reid. "With much of our emphasis on creating opportunities for our kids through athletics and education, I commend the Oakland Raiders Organization for not only supporting the kids in Sobrante Park, but for showing, by example, what it means to brighten their lives and to nurture a real sense of caring."

The NFL Grassroots Program, a partnership between the NFL Youth Football Fund and LISC, the nation's leading community development support corporation, has resulted in the construction or renovation of 225 football fields nationwide in the past 12 years. During that time, the NFL Youth Football Fund has granted more than $28 million to revitalize playing fields in underserved neighborhoods. Fields are newly built or significantly renovated, with improvements such as irrigation systems, lights, bleachers, scoreboards, goal posts and turf. Grassroots grants are issued once established funding thresholds are reached for each project.

"Friends of Oakland Parks and Recreation is very proud to have been selected by the NFL and the Oakland Raiders to restore the football field at Sobrante Park," said Executive Director Paula Ramsey. "We have a 29 year history of building and renovating playgrounds and ball fields throughout Oakland and are pleased to partner with the Oakland Raiders and the Oakland Unified School District on this much needed project."

LISC identifies local, nonprofit, neighborhood-based agencies which have an interest in building or refurbishing football fields in schools and parks in underserved neighborhoods. Through the program, the local agencies are provided with the necessary financing and technical assistance to improve the quality and safety of fields in their neighborhoods. The local agencies oversee the construction, maintenance and programming of the fields.

"Our focus at LISC is on building sustainable communities – good places to live, work, do business and raise families," said Michael Rubinger, LISC president and CEO. "Developing recreational opportunities is a key part of that, and the NFL has been a committed partner in making it happen."

"We are delighted that this new field will provide a safe place to play to thousands of children, youth and families in East Oakland," said Stephanie Forbes, Executive Director of Bay Area LISC. "This is our third field in Oakland and we are thrilled to help provide more recreational opportunities to promote active and healthy lifestyles in this community."

About the NFL Youth Football Fund

Established in 1998 by the NFL and the NFL Players Association, the NFL Youth Football Fund seeks to use football as a catalyst to promote positive youth development, support youth and high school football needs nationwide and also ensure the health of grassroots football in future generations. Through the YFF's youth football initiatives and support programs, youngsters are provided with opportunities to learn the game of football, get physically fit and stay involved in productive after-school activities with adult mentors.

About LISC

LISC combines corporate, government and philanthropic resources to help nonprofit community development corporations revitalize distressed neighborhoods. Since 1980, LISC has raised more than $9.7 billion to build or rehab more than 271,000 affordable homes and develop 40 million square feet of retail, community and educational space nationwide. LISC support has leveraged nearly $31.3 billion in total development activity. For more information, visit http://www.lisc.org/.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders assist community by providing Thanksgiving meals

Raiders, LVRFA members and alumni including Roy Hart and Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson assisted with the distribution during the drive-through event at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Raiders honor veterans and active military during Salute to Service

The Raiders are commemorating Salute to Service through several activations to honor our veterans and active military.
news

Bishop Gorman's Zion and Zachariah Branch have championship DNA tinged with a little Silver and Black

Raiders legend Cliff Branch has two highly-recruited great-nephews reeling off of a Nevada state championship win for Bishop Gorman High School.
news

Raiders and USAA visit Nellis Air Force Base for Salute to Service

P AJ Cole, LB Cory Littleton and TE Darren Waller joined members of the Raiderettes and Raiders staff, where they engaged with Airmen and their families.
news

Raiders host 'Friendsgiving' event for Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation

Kicker Daniel Carlson, tight end Nick Bowers, long snapper Trent Sieg and Raiderettes joined a group of 19 youth for a "Friendsgiving" party, beginning with a tour of Allegiant Stadium.
news

Months in the making, Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band is ready to make history at Allegiant Stadium

The halftime performance will hold even more significance due to ties between the university and the Silver and Black.
news

Las Vegas Raiders tour Opportunity Village

During the visit the Raiders group gained insight on the various types of programming offered to those in our community with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
news

Raiders bring NFL's Latinx Heritage Month celebration to Las Vegas

As part of the NFL's Latinx Heritage Month, the Raiders hosted 50 youth from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada for an afternoon celebration at the Discovery Children's Museum.
news

Raiders, Intermountain Healthcare honor Nevada high schools with new helmet wall at Allegiant Stadium

The Battle Born display was revealed this morning with the football helmets of 96 Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association high school football teams.
news

Allegiant Stadium sees big turnout of fans receiving first vaccinations to attend Monday night opener

Around 300 people received vaccinations at Allegiant Stadium on gameday in order to attend the thriller against the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Credit One Bank partners with Raiders to launch 'One for the Community' program

For each successful extra point kicked by the Raiders during the regular season, Credit One Bank will donate $2,000 to local charities.
news

Raiders team up with Intermountain Healthcare for helmet giveaway

The Raiders this week collaborated with Intermountain Healthcare to donate helmets to members of the Canyon Springs and Valley High School football teams. 
Advertising