NFL moves Buccaneers-Raiders to Sunday at 1:05 PT

The NFL announced today the following scheduling changes for Week 7:
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders game has been moved to Sunday, October 25 at 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX.
The Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals game will now be played on Sunday, October 25 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.
These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that a game would be available for fans on Sunday Night Football.
We expect the Buccaneers-Raiders game to be played on Sunday afternoon. Scheduling decisions are made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.
View photos of the Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster as it currently stands.