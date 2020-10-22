NFL moves Buccaneers-Raiders to Sunday at 1:05 PT

The NFL announced today the following scheduling changes for Week 7:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders game has been moved to Sunday, October 25 at 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX.

The Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals game will now be played on Sunday, October 25 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that a game would be available for fans on Sunday Night Football.