NFL moves Buccaneers-Raiders to Sunday at 1:05 PT

Oct 22, 2020 at 12:30 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Image from iOS (258)

The NFL announced today the following scheduling changes for Week 7:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders game has been moved to Sunday, October 25 at 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX.

The Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals game will now be played on Sunday, October 25 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that a game would be available for fans on Sunday Night Football.

We expect the Buccaneers-Raiders game to be played on Sunday afternoon. Scheduling decisions are made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.

2020 Raiders 53-man roster in photos

View photos of the Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster as it currently stands.

S Johnathan Abram
1 / 53

S Johnathan Abram

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Nelson Agholor
2 / 53

WR Nelson Agholor

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Devontae Booker
3 / 53

RB Devontae Booker

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
T Trent Brown
4 / 53

T Trent Brown

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
K Daniel Carlson
5 / 53

K Daniel Carlson

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Derek Carr
6 / 53

QB Derek Carr

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Derek Carrier
7 / 53

TE Derek Carrier

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
P AJ Cole
8 / 53

P AJ Cole

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Maliek Collins
9 / 53

DT Maliek Collins

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Maxx Crosby
10 / 53

DE Maxx Crosby

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Bryan Edwards
11 / 53

WR Bryan Edwards

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Clelin Ferrell
12 / 53

DE Clelin Ferrell

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Rico Gafford
13 / 53

WR Rico Gafford

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
G/T Denzelle Good
14 / 53

G/T Denzelle Good

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Johnathan Hankins
15 / 53

DT Johnathan Hankins

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
S Erik Harris
16 / 53

S Erik Harris

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
S Jeff Heath
17 / 53

S Jeff Heath

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
C Rodney Hudson
18 / 53

C Rodney Hudson

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Maurice Hurst
19 / 53

DT Maurice Hurst

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
FB Alec Ingold
20 / 53

FB Alec Ingold

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
G Gabe Jackson
21 / 53

G Gabe Jackson

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Josh Jacobs
22 / 53

RB Josh Jacobs

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
OL Andre James
23 / 53

OL Andre James

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Isaiah Johnson
24 / 53

CB Isaiah Johnson

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Zay Jones
25 / 53

WR Zay Jones

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
S Lamarcus Joyner
26 / 53

S Lamarcus Joyner

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Arden Key
27 / 53

DE Arden Key

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Nick Kwiatkoski
28 / 53

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Nevin Lawson
29 / 53

CB Nevin Lawson

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
S Dallin Leavitt
30 / 53

S Dallin Leavitt

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Cory Littleton
31 / 53

LB Cory Littleton

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Marcus Mariota
32 / 53

QB Marcus Mariota

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Raekwon McMillan
33 / 53

LB Raekwon McMillan

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
T Kolton Miller
34 / 53

T Kolton Miller

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Foster Moreau
35 / 53

TE Foster Moreau

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Nicholas Morrow
36 / 53

LB Nicholas Morrow

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Trayvon Mullen
37 / 53

CB Trayvon Mullen

Allan Yuan/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Carl Nassib
38 / 53

DE Carl Nassib

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Keisean Nixon
39 / 53

CB Keisean Nixon

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
G Patrick Omameh
40 / 53

G Patrick Omameh

Gary McCullough/Associated Press
T Brandon Parker
41 / 53

T Brandon Parker

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Nathan Peterman
42 / 53

QB Nathan Peterman

David Lipnowski/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Hunter Renfrow
43 / 53

WR Hunter Renfrow

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Jalen Richard
44 / 53

RB Jalen Richard

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Amik Robertson
45 / 53

CB Amik Robertson

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Henry Ruggs III
46 / 53

WR Henry Ruggs III

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LS Trent Sieg
47 / 53

LS Trent Sieg

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
G John Simpson
48 / 53

G John Simpson

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Kendal Vickers
49 / 53

DE Kendal Vickers

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Darren Waller
50 / 53

TE Darren Waller

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Kyle Wilber
51 / 53

LB Kyle Wilber

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Jason Witten
52 / 53

TE Jason Witten

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
T Sam Young
53 / 53

T Sam Young

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How Clelin Ferrell continues to do 'the common things in an uncommon way'

The second-year defensive end's pass-rushing abilities have been a highlight of the Silver and Black's defense this season.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 7 Injury Report: Nick Kwiatkoski full participant, Maliek Collins limited on Thursday

View the Silver and Black's Week 7 Injury Report as the team prepares for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Key Matchups: To stop Bucs, Raiders may look to make No. 12 public enemy No. 1

The Silver and Black will need to contain the six-time Super Bowl champion in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night.
news

Raiders issue statement on the passing of Mario Henderson

The prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with Mario's family and loved ones at this time. 

Advertising