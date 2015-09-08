NFL Player Engagement Tells Linda Del Rio's Story

Linda has made giving back a part of her life. She serves the poor, works in homeless shelters, gives to food banks, and more. "I am the Vice President of Jack Del Rio Foundation ~ our mission is to support youth initiatives that mentor, empower, and serve underprivileged youth in our communities," she said. "This fall, the Raider Wife Association will serve the Bay area every month with different initiatives, including a domestic violence project, hosting a 5K run that helps collect toiletry items for homeless women and children, and much more… We are in the process of offering the RWA women several programs for which they can volunteer during The Super Bowl because it is in our back yard."