NFL Player Engagement Tells Linda Del Rio's Story

Sep 08, 2015 at 10:34 AM
090815-del-rio.jpg

Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio, his wife Linda and the Del Rio family.

NFL Player Engagement's web site recently profiled Linda Del Rio, the wife of Oakland Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio as part of a series called Pearls and Pigskin.

In her piece entitled NFL Wife Spotlight: Linda Del Rio, Rachel Terrill writes:

Linda has made giving back a part of her life. She serves the poor, works in homeless shelters, gives to food banks, and more. "I am the Vice President of Jack Del Rio Foundation ~ our mission is to support youth initiatives that mentor, empower, and serve underprivileged youth in our communities," she said. "This fall, the Raider Wife Association will serve the Bay area every month with different initiatives, including a domestic violence project, hosting a 5K run that helps collect toiletry items for homeless women and children, and much more… We are in the process of offering the RWA women several programs for which they can volunteer during The Super Bowl because it is in our back yard."

Read the entire article*
*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders rookies connect with Las Vegas youth, give back to local Boys and Girls Club

The Raiders rookie class spent some time at the Donald W. Reynolds Boys & Girls Club for a football clinic last Thursday.

news

Davante Adams brings his annual youth football camp to Las Vegas for the first time

Spring Valley High School hosted nearly 800 campers and their parents for Adams' football camp Saturday.

news

Raiders host Nike 11-On high school football event at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center

Over 200 Southern Nevada student-athletes representing eight Southern Nevada high schools got the exclusive opportunity to perform on the same practice field as the Las Vegas Raiders.

news

Las Vegas Raiders hold 'Neon Nights Pediatric Prom' at Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center

A select group of teens who are currently undergoing cancer treatment, are in remission or have been diagnosed with other life-threatening illnesses were invited to a special prom at Raiders HQ.

news

Raiders honor four Las Vegas educators during Teacher Appreciation Week

The Las Vegas Raiders honored four deserving Clark County School District educators for their efforts inside the classroom and in the Southern Nevada community.

news

A Commitment to Change and Diversity: NFL, Raiders host Las Vegas leaders, educators for Social Justice Roundtable

The day before the 2022 Draft, the league held an open dialogue conversation at Allegiant Stadium on how to best help the Southern Nevada community.

news

Raider Nation shows up and shows out for first round of NFL Draft

'Why wouldn't you want to come to Vegas for the draft?' said Joe Toscano, a Raider fan for more than 30 years.

news

Five years in the making: How the NFL, Las Vegas worked to bring the draft to the desert

The NFL Draft in Las Vegas is on pace to be even bigger than it was when it was postponed in 2020 due to the global pandemic.

news

Raiders engage in community activities around NFL Draft in Las Vegas

In addition to serving as the host NFL team, the Raiders are planning additional unique local programming as part of the organization's ongoing commitment to the residents of Southern Nevada.

news

Raiders join in National School Breakfast Week celebration

Raider Rusher and mascots Daisy the Cow and Sporky from the Dairy Council of Nevada joined students for breakfast to highlight the importance of school morning meals.

news

Raiders participate in Nevada Reading Week

AJ Cole and Kenyan Drake visited classrooms at John C. Bass Elementary School, where they read books to over 300 students and encouraged them to continue reading outside the classroom.

news

Raiders commemorate Black History Month through virtual panel discussion

The panel included Raiders Senior Advisor Marcel Reece, tackle Brandon Parker, linebacker K.J. Wright and 25 middle school scholars from Democracy Prep at the Agassi Campus.

Advertising