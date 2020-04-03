NFL RedZone to re-air every Sunday game from the 2019 NFL season

Beginning Monday, April 6, NFL RedZone will replay every Sunday from the 2019 NFL season in chronological order for 17 consecutive days on the NFL RedZone network at 5:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m. PT each day.
The Raiders made significant strides under Head Coach Jon Gruden's leadership in 2019 and there's plenty of excitement going forward. If you want to relive last season, the weekly RedZone schedule is below:
Monday, April 6 — Week 1
Tuesday, April 7 — Week 2
Wednesday, April 8 — Week 3
Thursday, April 9 — Week 4
Friday, April 10 — Week 5
Saturday, April 11 — Week 6
Sunday, April 12 — Week 7
Monday, April 13 — Week 8
Tuesday, April 14 — Week 9
Wednesday, April 15 — Week 10
Thursday, April 16 — Week 11
Friday, April 17 — Week 12p
Saturday, April 18 — Week 13
Sunday, April 19 — Week 14
Monday, April 20 — Week 15
Tuesday, April 21 — Week 16
Wednesday, April 22 — Week 17
Hosted by Scott Hanson, NFL RedZone provides live coverage of all the best NFL action from across the country and every touchdown from every game on Sunday afternoons during the NFL season. For more information on NFL RedZone, please visit NFL.com/redzone.
Additionally, the NFL is offering complimentary access to NFL Game Pass providing fans the opportunity to watch regular and postseason games from 2009-2019 , as well as seasons of award-winning NFL Films series such as Hard Knocks and A Football Life, and exclusively NFL Game Pass Film Sessions with some of the league's star players and coaches. For more information, please visit NFL.com/gamepass.
