NFL RedZone to re-air every Sunday game from the 2019 NFL season

Beginning Monday, April 6, NFL RedZone will replay every Sunday from the 2019 NFL season in chronological order for 17 consecutive days on the NFL RedZone network at 5:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m. PT each day.

The Raiders made significant strides under Head Coach Jon Gruden's leadership in 2019 and there's plenty of excitement going forward. If you want to relive last season, the weekly RedZone schedule is below:

Monday, April 6 — Week 1

Tuesday, April 7 — Week 2

Wednesday, April 8 — Week 3

Thursday, April 9 — Week 4

Friday, April 10 — Week 5

Saturday, April 11 — Week 6

Sunday, April 12 — Week 7

Monday, April 13 — Week 8

Tuesday, April 14 — Week 9

Wednesday, April 15 — Week 10

Thursday, April 16 — Week 11

Friday, April 17 — Week 12p

Saturday, April 18 — Week 13

Sunday, April 19 — Week 14

Monday, April 20 — Week 15

Tuesday, April 21 — Week 16

Wednesday, April 22 — Week 17

Hosted by Scott Hanson, NFL RedZone provides live coverage of all the best NFL action from across the country and every touchdown from every game on Sunday afternoons during the NFL season. For more information on NFL RedZone, please visit NFL.com/redzone.