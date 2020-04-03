NFL RedZone to re-air every Sunday game from the 2019 NFL season

Apr 03, 2020 at 09:00 AM

Beginning Monday, April 6, NFL RedZone will replay every Sunday from the 2019 NFL season in chronological order for 17 consecutive days on the NFL RedZone network at 5:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m. PT each day.

The Raiders made significant strides under Head Coach Jon Gruden's leadership in 2019 and there's plenty of excitement going forward. If you want to relive last season, the weekly RedZone schedule is below:

Monday, April 6 — Week 1

Tuesday, April 7 — Week 2

Wednesday, April 8 — Week 3

Thursday, April 9 — Week 4

Friday, April 10 — Week 5

Saturday, April 11 — Week 6

Sunday, April 12 — Week 7

Monday, April 13 — Week 8

Tuesday, April 14 — Week 9

Wednesday, April 15 — Week 10

Thursday, April 16 — Week 11

Friday, April 17 — Week 12p

Saturday, April 18 — Week 13

Sunday, April 19 — Week 14

Monday, April 20 — Week 15

Tuesday, April 21 — Week 16

Wednesday, April 22 — Week 17

Hosted by Scott Hanson, NFL RedZone provides live coverage of all the best NFL action from across the country and every touchdown from every game on Sunday afternoons during the NFL season. For more information on NFL RedZone, please visit NFL.com/redzone.

Additionally, the NFL is offering complimentary access to NFL Game Pass providing fans the opportunity to watch regular and postseason games from 2009-2019 , as well as seasons of award-winning NFL Films series such as Hard Knocks and A Football Life, and exclusively NFL Game Pass Film Sessions with some of the league's star players and coaches. For more information, please visit NFL.com/gamepass.

Top Shots: 2019 Touchdowns

Check out the best photos of all the Raiders' touchdowns during the 2019 season.

Raiders running back DeAndré Washington (33) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the Raiders preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.
1 / 83

Raiders running back DeAndré Washington (33) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the Raiders preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Tony Avelar/Raiders
Raiders running back DeAndré Washington (33) celebrates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the Raiders preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.
2 / 83

Raiders running back DeAndré Washington (33) celebrates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the Raiders preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Allan Yuan/Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (89) celebrates after making a 3-yard touchdown catcn during the Raiders preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.
3 / 83

Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (89) celebrates after making a 3-yard touchdown catcn during the Raiders preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Matt Aguirre/Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Ryan Grant (19) scores on a 13-yard touchdown catch during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
4 / 83

Raiders wide receiver Ryan Grant (19) scores on a 13-yard touchdown catch during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
Raiders wide receiver Ryan Grant (19) scores on a 13-yard touchdown catch during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
5 / 83

Raiders wide receiver Ryan Grant (19) scores on a 13-yard touchdown catch during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) runs to the end zone on a 53-yard touchdown catch during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
6 / 83

Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) runs to the end zone on a 53-yard touchdown catch during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) is congratulated by guard Jonathan Cooper (70) and running back Doug Martin (22) after making a 53-yard touchdown catch during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
7 / 83

Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) is congratulated by guard Jonathan Cooper (70) and running back Doug Martin (22) after making a 53-yard touchdown catch during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) celebrates with safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) after making a 53-yard touchdown catch during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
8 / 83

Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) celebrates with safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) after making a 53-yard touchdown catch during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Raiders
Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) makes a 2-yard touchdown catch during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
9 / 83

Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) makes a 2-yard touchdown catch during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
Raiders running back Mack Brown (34) celebrates after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
10 / 83

Raiders running back Mack Brown (34) celebrates after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
Raiders fullback Keith Smith (41) scores on a 15-yard touchdown catch during the Raiders preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at IG Field.
11 / 83

Raiders fullback Keith Smith (41) scores on a 15-yard touchdown catch during the Raiders preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at IG Field.

Tony Gonzales/Raiders
Raiders fullback Keith Smith (41) celebrates after making a 15-yard touchdown catch during the Raiders preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at IG Field.
12 / 83

Raiders fullback Keith Smith (41) celebrates after making a 15-yard touchdown catch during the Raiders preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at IG Field.

Tony Gonzales/Raiders
Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (9) makes a 17-yard touchdown catch during the Raiders preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at IG Field.
13 / 83

Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (9) makes a 17-yard touchdown catch during the Raiders preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at IG Field.

David Lipnowski/Raiders
Raiders running back James Butler (36) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the Raiders preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.
14 / 83

Raiders running back James Butler (36) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the Raiders preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press
Raiders running back James Butler (36) celebration after rushing 3-yard for a touchdown during the Raiders preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.
15 / 83

Raiders running back James Butler (36) celebration after rushing 3-yard for a touchdown during the Raiders preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press
Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) makes an 8-yard touchdown catch during the Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos.
16 / 83

Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) makes an 8-yard touchdown catch during the Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos.

Tony Avelar/Raiders
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos.
17 / 83

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos.

Allan Yuan/Raiders
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos.
18 / 83

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos.

Tony Gonzales/Raiders
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos.
19 / 83

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos.

Tony Gonzales/Raiders
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates in the stands after a rushing for a 4-yard touchdown during the Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos.
20 / 83

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates in the stands after a rushing for a 4-yard touchdown during the Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos.

Tony Gonzales/Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the Raiders regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
21 / 83

Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the Raiders regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Allan Yuan/Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) scores on an 11-yard touchdown catch during the Raiders regular season game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
22 / 83

Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) scores on an 11-yard touchdown catch during the Raiders regular season game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Raiders
Raiders wide receiver J.J. Nelson (15) scores on a 29-yard touchdown catch during the Raiders regular season game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
23 / 83

Raiders wide receiver J.J. Nelson (15) scores on a 29-yard touchdown catch during the Raiders regular season game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press
Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 18-yard touchdown reception during the Raiders regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts.
24 / 83

Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 18-yard touchdown reception during the Raiders regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Tony Gonzales/Raiders
Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 18-yard touchdown reception during the Raiders regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts.
25 / 83

Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 18-yard touchdown reception during the Raiders regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Adam Pintar/NFL
Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 18-yard touchdown reception during the Raiders regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts.
26 / 83

Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 18-yard touchdown reception during the Raiders regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts.

AJ Mast/Associated Press
Raiders wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) heads to the end zone on a 60-yard touchdown run during the Raiders regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts.
27 / 83

Raiders wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) heads to the end zone on a 60-yard touchdown run during the Raiders regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Tony Gonzales/Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) heads to the end zone on a 60-yard run during the Raiders regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts.
28 / 83

Raiders wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) heads to the end zone on a 60-yard run during the Raiders regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Doug McSchooler/Associated Press
Raiders wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) celebrates after rushing for a 60-yard touchdown during the Raiders regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts.
29 / 83

Raiders wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) celebrates after rushing for a 60-yard touchdown during the Raiders regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Tony Gonzales/Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) celebrates after making a a 19-yard touchdown catch during the Raiders regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts.
30 / 83

Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) celebrates after making a a 19-yard touchdown catch during the Raiders regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Tony Gonzales/Raiders
Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) intercepts a pass and returns it 30 yards for a touchdown during the Raiders regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts.
31 / 83

Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) intercepts a pass and returns it 30 yards for a touchdown during the Raiders regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Tony Gonzales/Raiders
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 12-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
32 / 83

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 12-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Raiders
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 12-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
33 / 83

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 12-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tim Ireland/Associated Press
Raiders running back DeAndré Washington (33) celebrates with tackle Kolton Miller (74) after a 3-yard touchdown run during the regular season game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
34 / 83

Raiders running back DeAndré Washington (33) celebrates with tackle Kolton Miller (74) after a 3-yard touchdown run during the regular season game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Joe Na/Raiders
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
35 / 83

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Raiders
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
36 / 83

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Joe Na/Raiders
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
37 / 83

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Sean Ryan/NFL
Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) dives into the end zone on a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Green Bay Packers.
38 / 83

Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) dives into the end zone on a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Green Bay Packers.

Tony Gonzales/Raiders
Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) dives into the end zone on a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Green Bay Packers.
39 / 83

Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) dives into the end zone on a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Green Bay Packers.

Matt Becker/NFL
Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates after scoring on a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Green Bay Packers.
40 / 83

Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates after scoring on a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Green Bay Packers.

Matt Becker/NFL
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) goes for a for a 7-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Green Bay Packers.
41 / 83

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) goes for a for a 7-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Green Bay Packers.

Tony Gonzales/Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch and takes it into the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Green Bay Packers.
42 / 83

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch and takes it into the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Green Bay Packers.

Tony Gonzales/Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch for a 65-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Houston Texans.
43 / 83

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch for a 65-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Houston Texans.

Tony Gonzales/Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch for a 65-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Houston Texans.
44 / 83

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch for a 65-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Houston Texans.

Katelyn Mulcahy/NFL
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch for a 65-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Houston Texans.
45 / 83

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch for a 65-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Houston Texans.

Tony Gonzales/Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) dives for the pylon for an 8-yard touchdown reception during the regular season game against the Houston Texans.
46 / 83

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) dives for the pylon for an 8-yard touchdown reception during the regular season game against the Houston Texans.

Tony Gonzales/Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) runs after making a catch for a 46-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Houston Texans.
47 / 83

Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) runs after making a catch for a 46-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Houston Texans.

Tony Gonzales/Raiders
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Detroit Lions.
48 / 83

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Detroit Lions.

Tony Gonzales/Raiders
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with fans after rushing for 3-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Detroit Lions.
49 / 83

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with fans after rushing for 3-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Detroit Lions.

Tony Gonzales/Raiders
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Detroit Lions.
50 / 83

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Detroit Lions.

Matt Aguirre/Raiders
Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates after a 3-yard touchdown reception during the regular season game against the Detroit Lions.
51 / 83

Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates after a 3-yard touchdown reception during the regular season game against the Detroit Lions.

John Hefti/Associated Press
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Detroit Lions.
52 / 83

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Detroit Lions.

Tony Avelar/Raiders
Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) stiff arms the defender while returning an interception 56 yards for a touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
53 / 83

Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) stiff arms the defender while returning an interception 56 yards for a touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Avelar/Raiders
Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) celebrates after returning an interception 56 yards for a touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
54 / 83

Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) celebrates after returning an interception 56 yards for a touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Raiders
Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) celebrates after returning an interception 56 yards for a touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
55 / 83

Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) celebrates after returning an interception 56 yards for a touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ric Tapia/NFL
Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) runs after making a catch for a 9-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
56 / 83

Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) runs after making a catch for a 9-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Allan Yuan/Raiders
Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) runs after making a catch for a 9-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
57 / 83

Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) runs after making a catch for a 9-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press
Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) celebrates after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
58 / 83

Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) celebrates after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Urakami/NFL
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 18-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
59 / 83

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 18-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Raiders
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 18-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
60 / 83

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 18-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ric Tapia/NFL
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 18-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
61 / 83

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 18-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Urakami/NFL
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 18-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
62 / 83

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 18-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Allan Yuan/Raiders
Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
63 / 83

Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Urakami/NFL
Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
64 / 83

Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tony Gonzales/Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) dives into the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown run during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
65 / 83

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) dives into the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown run during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ben Margot/Associated Press
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) dives into the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown run during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
66 / 83

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) dives into the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown run during the regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Raiders
Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
67 / 83

Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Raiders
Raiders running back DeAndré Washington (33) rushes for a 14-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.
68 / 83

Raiders running back DeAndré Washington (33) rushes for a 14-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.

Allan Yuan/Raiders
Raiders running back DeAndré Washington (33) rushes for a 14-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.
69 / 83

Raiders running back DeAndré Washington (33) rushes for a 14-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.

Tony Avelar/Raiders
Raiders running back DeAndré Washington (33) is congratulated by wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) after rushing for a 14-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.
70 / 83

Raiders running back DeAndré Washington (33) is congratulated by wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) after rushing for a 14-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.

Matt Aguirre/Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) celebrates as he runs into the end zone on a 49-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.
71 / 83

Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) celebrates as he runs into the end zone on a 49-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.

Matt Aguirre/Raiders
Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.
72 / 83

Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.

Tony Avelar/Raiders
Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) is congratulated by fullback Alec Ingold (45) after a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.
73 / 83

Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) is congratulated by fullback Alec Ingold (45) after a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.

Allan Yuan/Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) runs to the end zone on a 40-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
74 / 83

Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) runs to the end zone on a 40-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Matt Aguirre/Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) celebrates with fans after making a 40-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
75 / 83

Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) celebrates with fans after making a 40-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Matt Aguirre/Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch and takes it 56 yards for a touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
76 / 83

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch and takes it 56 yards for a touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch and takes it 56 yards for a touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
77 / 83

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch and takes it 56 yards for a touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs to the end zone on a 56-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
78 / 83

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs to the end zone on a 56-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Josh Lavallee/NFL
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
79 / 83

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Raiders
Raiders running back DeAndré Washington (33) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
80 / 83

Raiders running back DeAndré Washington (33) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Raiders
Raiders running back DeAndré Washington (33) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
81 / 83

Raiders running back DeAndré Washington (33) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos.
82 / 83

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos.

Tony Gonzales/Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos.
83 / 83

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos.

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press
