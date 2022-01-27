NFL to host multiple community events throughout Pro Bowl week in Las Vegas

The impact of the 2022 PRO BOWL PRESENTED BY VERIZON will extend far beyond Allegiant Stadium, coming to life through the NFL's many community and youth football events planned for Pro Bowl Week in Las Vegas. From a park refurbishment project to flag football games and greening projects, thousands of local children and their families will experience the positive impact and community spirit of the NFL Pro Bowl.

The NFL will kick off Pro Bowl Week festivities on Wednesday, February 2nd with the NFL GREEN WETLANDS RESTORATION PROJECT and PRO BOWL LEGACY PRESS CONFERENCE. Together with Clark County, the NFL will work to revitalize portions of the Clark County Wetlands Park by planting 1,200 trees and native plants with students and community volunteers to improve air quality, reduce the urban heat island effect, create wildlife and pollinator habitat, and reduce fuels for wildfire.

Later in the week, the NFL will host its PRO BOWL COMMUNITY DAY, where NFL Legends will partake in hands-on volunteering activities alongside local youth. Activities will include refurbishing Wells Park by painting graffitied picnic tables, planting trees, and contributing to a community mural on one of the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada's exterior walls. Other activities will include packing "care" bags for community members impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault as well as writing positive messages as part of a prompt wall that promotes acceptance and inclusion. The wall will be displayed in a local organization that supports the LGBTQ+ community.

Additionally, the NFL will work to close the digital divide through the continuation of the NFL FOUNDATION'S INSPIRE CHANGE HUDDLE LEGACY PROGRAM. The NFL has partnered with Comp-U-Dopt, with support of the Latin Chamber of Commerce Nevada Inc., to provide laptops, technical support, and a digital literacy curriculum to more than 200 families in need. This event will aim to break down barriers to education, particularly for individuals who speak English as a second language.