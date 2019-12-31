NFL Top 100: Every Raider named to the illustrious list

The NFL 100 "All-Time Team" has finally concluded and while there are several snubs, the Oakland Raiders have a plethora of players on the list.

Since the team's inception in 1960, the Silver and Black have watched countless legends walk through its doors; let's look at some of the icons who made the NFL 100's final list.

Offensive Linemen

Art Shell

Gene Upshaw

Jim Otto

The trio combined for 634 games played, 27 Pro Bowls, 17 First-Team All-Pro selections, and are some of the most historic Raiders in team history.

Defensive Backs

Willie Brown

Rod Woodson

Ronnie Lott

Mike Haynes

Special Teams

Ray Guy

Shane Lechler

In addition to Brown, Woodson, Lott, and Haynes, legendary Raiders punters Ray Guy and Shane Lechler were also named to the prestigious group. Guy won three Super Bowls with the Raiders, was a seven-time Pro Bowler, and had 1,049 career punts. Lechler punted for more than 4,000 yards three times in his career and owns the NFL's record for career yards per punt with 47.6.

Linebackers

Ted Hendricks

With eight Pro Bowls and four Super Bowl wins under his belt, The Mad Stork was indeed one of the best to ever do it, and he now has another accolade to prove that he truly is one of the greatest linebackers of all time.

Wide Receivers

Jerry Rice

Randy Moss

It would be hard to find two more household names than Rice and Moss. These two are the pinnacle of what wide receivers strive to be and their body of work speaks for itself.

Running Backs

Eric Dickerson

Dickerson suited up for the Raiders in 1992 at the age of 32 and played all 16 games that season, totaling 729 rushing yards, two touchdowns, and adding one receiving touchdown.