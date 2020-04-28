Nick Saban breaks down the most overlooked skill of Henry Ruggs III

Everyone knows about Henry Ruggs III's speed, but what aspects of his game are people overlooking?

In an exclusive interview with University of Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban, Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal spoke with the one person who knows Ruggs' football prowess best. The Crimson Tide have churned out some of the best NFL players in recent memory, especially at the skill position. You'd be hard pressed to find anyone who recognized star talent than Nick Saban and he offered Raider Nation his own insight on what they're getting in Ruggs.

"I think first of all you're getting a great person," Saban said. "You're getting a guy that's a great competitor, really hard worker, and a very, very explosive, talented guy. He's got great hands, great speed, he's a great special teams player, which is unusual sometimes for guys that play receiver. He's a gunner, he can cover kickoffs, and he's got a lot of mental and physical toughness about him — relative to the position."

The six-time national champion noted Ruggs speed as well, but I'm happy he pointed out his ability to impact special teams, and do the little things that help teams win games. As I've been saying since the Raiders drafted Ruggs, don't get caught up in the narrative that he's a one-trick pony. The 21-year-old is more than just a straight line runner and his versatility will be useful for Head Coach Jon Gruden and the Raiders coaching staff.

Nowadays people harp on whether or not prospects really love the game of football, or if they're in it for the fame. According to Saban, there' no disputing how far Ruggs is willing to go to win, support his teammates, and be successful overall.