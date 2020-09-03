No stranger to the bright lights: Trayvon Mullen is stepping into a leadership role

It's no secret now the Las Vegas Raiders have decided to rely heavily on a young group of players to lead the secondary this season.

"We're going to be young," Coach Gruden said on Wednesday. "I've been criticized for being too old, we're going to keep the best players and try to continue to develop them."

A prime candidate to take the mantle for the young secondary unit is second-year cornerback Trayvon Mullen, who has the potential to be a star lockdown corner.

Mullen is no stranger to producing under the bright lights, as he won two national championships at Clemson under coach Dabo Swinney and was the 2019 CFB National Championship Defensive MVP. After an impressive combine, the Raiders selected Mullen in the second round of the 2019 season and he saw action in all 16 games, totaling 42 tackles and an interception as a rookie. Mullen is excited to take the field this year and show how much he's improved from his debut campaign after an offseason that saw him workout with legendary NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco.