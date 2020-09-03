No stranger to the bright lights: Trayvon Mullen is stepping into a leadership role

Sep 03, 2020 at 04:40 PM
Levi Edwards

It's no secret now the Las Vegas Raiders have decided to rely heavily on a young group of players to lead the secondary this season.

"We're going to be young," Coach Gruden said on Wednesday. "I've been criticized for being too old, we're going to keep the best players and try to continue to develop them."

A prime candidate to take the mantle for the young secondary unit is second-year cornerback Trayvon Mullen, who has the potential to be a star lockdown corner.

Mullen is no stranger to producing under the bright lights, as he won two national championships at Clemson under coach Dabo Swinney and was the 2019 CFB National Championship Defensive MVP. After an impressive combine, the Raiders selected Mullen in the second round of the 2019 season and he saw action in all 16 games, totaling 42 tackles and an interception as a rookie. Mullen is excited to take the field this year and show how much he's improved from his debut campaign after an offseason that saw him workout with legendary NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco.

"I'm more comfortable than ever and I just have a different edge to me and a different mindset," Mullen said Thursday. "[It's about] just being able to be comfortable and more confident in myself and to go through one year with a lot of experienced guys; just my mentality through the offseason, what I was grinding for and what I knew what I wanted."

The release of veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara on August 31 showed the Raiders were going in a younger direction in the secondary moving forward. Along with Mullen, a lot will be expected from Mullen's draft classmate, 2019 first-round draft pick Johnathan Abram, who missed all but one game of his rookie season with a torn labrum.

"(Abram) has a really good communication level and he practices very hard," Mullen said. "His edge is just there, and he brings his guys up and he asks a lot of questions. With John, he just continues to grow and he's gotten a lot better, and I have a lot of confidence in him as well."

And it's impossible to forget about 2020 first-round draft pick Damon Arnette from Ohio State, who grew up with Mullen in South Florida.

"I've known Damon (Arnette) forever," Mullen said. "We grew up together, same area and we're from the same city. He's always been a good guy, always been a good player. He's just got a lot a talent. Just seeing him out here everyday and the way he grind, he's just a different dude. He's going to be a hell of a player."

Coach Gruden is set on sending out his young secondary core into battle this season and hopes they will benefit from facing the pressures that come with it.

"We're hoping we have the makings of a good, young secondary that can be great someday," Gruden said. "They're going to get tested we know that, but we didn't draft these guys to stand on the sideline."

Practice Photos: Thursday 9.3.20

Get an inside look at photos from the Raiders practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice.
1 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during practice.
2 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during practice.
3 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (34) during practice.
4 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (34) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during practice.
5 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during practice.
6 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) during practice.
7 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.
8 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) during practice.
9 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) during practice.
10 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk (91) during practice.
11 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk (91) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) during practice.
12 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (45) and assistant defensive backs coach Taver Johnson during practice.
13 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (45) and assistant defensive backs coach Taver Johnson during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice.
14 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden address the team during practice.
15 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden address the team during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
16 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
17 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.
18 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.
19 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Dylan Mabin (37) during practice.
20 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Dylan Mabin (37) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) during practice.
21 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during practice.
22 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and linebacker Javin White (53) during practice.
23 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and linebacker Javin White (53) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice.
24 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice.
25 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice.
26 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (78) during practice.
27 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (78) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice.
28 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chris Smith (92) during practice.
29 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chris Smith (92) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice.
30 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during practice.
31 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice.
32 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during practice.
33 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during practice.
34 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during practice.
35 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during practice.
36 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
37 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice.
38 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
39 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.
40 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) during practice.
41 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.
42 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (34) during practice.
43 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (34) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice.
44 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) and tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice.
45 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) and tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30), running back Devontae Booker (34) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.
46 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30), running back Devontae Booker (34) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during practice.
47 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.
48 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice.
49 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice.
50 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice.
51 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
52 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice.
53 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
54 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4)during practice.
55 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4)during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) during practice.
56 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during practice.
57 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
58 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice.
59 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) and guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during practice.
60 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) and guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice.
61 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94), defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73), guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) during practice.
62 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94), defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73), guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice.
63 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet during practice.
64 / 73

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during practice.
65 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) during practice.
66 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice.
67 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice.
68 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during practice.
69 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice.
70 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice.
71 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive end Carl Nassib (94) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.
72 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive end Carl Nassib (94) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76), defensive end Datone Jones (95) and offensive lineman Andre James (68) during practice.
73 / 73

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76), defensive end Datone Jones (95) and offensive lineman Andre James (68) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising