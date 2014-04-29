Now Accepting Gatorade Junior Training Camp Applications

The Oakland Raiders are currently scheduling elementary schools, recreation centers, and other non-profit organizations for 2014 Gatorade Junior Training Camps – FREE youth football clinics facilitated by The Oakland Raiders and geared towards boys and girls ages 7-12. A Junior Training Camp features the educational and recreational benefits of football presented in a safe and fun environment. The camp's curriculum was developed so that any student can participate regardless of age, gender, ability, or experience.

A Junior Training Camp session is structured to a 60 minute clinic. The one-day clinics are scheduled for a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday in April through December, and usually begin at 10:00 am.

Only 200 kids are permitted to attend a clinic, and there must be a minimum of 75 participants.

Before submitting the application to The Oakland Raiders, please verify that your organization meets the following criteria:

Volunteers: At least five (5) adult volunteers are needed to assist with the event.

Number of participants: Only 200 kids are permitted to attend a clinic, and there must be a minimum of 75 participants.

Location: Your facility must be within 50 miles of the Oakland Raiders facility in Alameda.

Grass or Turf Playing Field: Must be approximately 40x40 yards.

Waivers: Each child must turn in a completed Liability Release Form. Waivers will be provided upon confirmation.

First Aid: An athletic trainer, school nurse, or someone who is CPR and first aid certified must be in attendance or on the premises.

Junior Training Camp Application: