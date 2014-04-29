Now Accepting Gatorade Junior Training Camp Applications

The Oakland Raiders are currently scheduling elementary schools, recreation centers, and other non-profit organizations for 2014 Gatorade Junior Training Camps – FREE youth football clinics facilitated by The Oakland Raiders and geared towards boys and girls ages 7-12. A Junior Training Camp features the educational and recreational benefits of football presented in a safe and fun environment. The camp's curriculum was developed so that any student can participate regardless of age, gender, ability, or experience.
A Junior Training Camp session is structured to a 60 minute clinic. The one-day clinics are scheduled for a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday in April through December, and usually begin at 10:00 am.
Only 200 kids are permitted to attend a clinic, and there must be a minimum of 75 participants.
Before submitting the application to The Oakland Raiders, please verify that your organization meets the following criteria:
- Volunteers: At least five (5) adult volunteers are needed to assist with the event.
- Number of participants: Only 200 kids are permitted to attend a clinic, and there must be a minimum of 75 participants.
- Location: Your facility must be within 50 miles of the Oakland Raiders facility in Alameda.
- Grass or Turf Playing Field: Must be approximately 40x40 yards.
- Waivers: Each child must turn in a completed Liability Release Form. Waivers will be provided upon confirmation.
- First Aid: An athletic trainer, school nurse, or someone who is CPR and first aid certified must be in attendance or on the premises.
Junior Training Camp Application:
Please download and review the 2014 Gatorade Junior Training Camp Guidelines PDF. Please fill in all of the information. Incomplete applications will not be accepted. Waivers will be provided upon confirmation.
Important Notes:
- This program does not involve regular appearances by Oakland Raiders players or coaches.
- Scheduling for Junior Training Camps is limited and on a first come, first served basis.
- Each organization may apply once per year, and must be located no further than 50 miles away from The Oakland Raiders Alameda facility.
- If your Camp is cancelled due to inclement weather, a school conflict not known at the time of scheduling, or an Oakland Raiders staffing conflict, the Raiders will make every effort to reschedule your Camp for a later date.
- Unfortunately, the Junior Training Camp staff will have to cancel any session that does not have at least five (5) volunteers present.
- Volunteers must meet with the Junior Training Camp coordinator 15 minutes before the start of the clinic.
If you prefer to mail or fax the application, then please download the 2014 Gatorade Junior Training Camp Application PDF and follow the directions. If you have any questions, please contact Will Telfer at 510.780.3017 or wtelfer@raiders.com.