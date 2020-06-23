Now Serving: Rico Gafford is making an impact in his community with latest investment

"We all had the vision of doing something together, so we came up with the bar, Rico's," he said. "We've been open four days now and we've gotten a lot of feedback and support from the city. We just love to bring everyone together, but we're still practicing social distancing, and we're doing what we can to combat that.

"It was great, honestly," Gafford said when asked about the grand opening. "With COVID going on right now, we knew we weren't going to have the turn out had there not been COVID, but even with the circumstances we still had a crazy amount of people show up."

Decorated with Gafford's jerseys, various sports memorabilia, and wall-mounted TVs, Rico's is ready to host all ages, while giving the students at Drake a spot to decompress. Equipped to display the biggest sporting events and provide a diverse menu, Gafford was adamant about giving the community a place to congregate.

"I'm a person who loves to sit and converse and meet new people, and just be myself and give what I have," Gafford explained. "The opportunity that I have to be where I am in life right now, I just want to give that back to the young and the old, and just be myself."

The 24-year-old is filled with joy any time he's able to make connections, but strengthen the relationship with his dad has been an added bonus. Through the years, Rico and his father have had a good line of communication, but opening a business together has allowed them to grow closer.

"Honestly, it just helps us interact a lot more," he said. "We've interacted pretty well through the years, but it just brings a lot more [to the table]. We see each other almost every day now. I see him a lot more, it just is a great feeling to go into business with him."

Investing in something outside of football was the objective, but the bigger goal is being a forward-facing member of the community, according to Rico. The three-year NFL vet remains focused on his football career, but he wants to show the younger generation that you can be something outside of just an athlete.

"I'm going to continue to do my part as far as being a leader in the community, being someone that kids can look up to," he said. "With football and without football, I speak a lot on high school, grades, and all that stuff. So, just being myself and continuing to give back to the community and being a leader showing by example no matter where you come from you can make it to the top as long as you put your mind to it."