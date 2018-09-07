Oakland Raiders announce 2018 captains

Sep 07, 2018 at 03:45 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

We now know your 2018 Oakland Raiders captains.

During the stretching period of Friday's practice, Head Coach Jon Gruden called six players up to announce them as captains for the 2018 campaign.

Those players as follows:

Derek Carr
Rodney Hudson
Bruce Irvin
Derrick Johnson
Reggie Nelson
Kyle Wilber

"It was a great honor, I'm happy that I came in here and everybody expects me, and wants me, to be their captain on special teams," said Wilber. "It's a great honor to have the approval of all these guys in here, so I just hope I can live up to it."

"Guy works hard, man," Irvin added when discussing Wilber. "First one in the weight room every morning, takes care of his body every day, so it's well deserved."

Carr, Hudson, and Nelson were all captains last year, but for Johnson, Irvin, and Wilber wearing the "C" on their chest for the Raiders will be a new experience.

"It's a bittersweet moment, I've never been in this type of position in my life," Irvin explained. "It's a different situation for me, but I'm looking forward to the new challenge."

The Silver and Black will kick off the regular season Monday night at 7:20 PM.

