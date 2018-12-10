Oakland Raiders' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers named NFL Network's "Game of the Week"

If you missed the Oakland Raiders’ Week 14 24-21 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, don’t fret! You can catch the showdown all over again this Wednesday on NFL Network.

The Silver and Black’s valiant effort against the Steelers will go down as possibly the team’s best performance of 2018, and NFL Network has officially dubbed it as the Week 14 “Game of the Week.”

In case you won’t be able to view the airing Wednesday, you can always relive all the drama and excitement through NFL Game Pass.

Watch Sunday's game ON DEMAND online with the NFL Game Pass after the game. In fact, you can watch just about every NFL preseason game online with Game Pass.

International fans in select countries can watch regular season games LIVE online as well. Game Pass is also available in Europe!

NFL Game Pass provides ON DEMAND replays of all 256 Regular Season Games, Playoff Games and Super Bowl, On-Demand, in HD in the United States.