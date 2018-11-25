Oakland Raiders Inactives Week 12 at Baltimore Ravens

Nov 25, 2018 at 08:28 AM
2018InactivesWeek12_2560x1440

It's a beautiful day in Baltimore, and an even better day for football.

The Oakland Raiders are back in action Sunday with a road game against the Ravens, and looking to secure the first back-to-back win of 2018. The team is coming off a win over the Arizona Cardinals, and will face another tough defense in Baltimore. Not only does Baltimore's defense pose a threat, but their rookie quarterback, Lamar Jackson, is an electric playmaker.

We'll see how the Raiders fair in their battle on the East Coast; here are the inactives.

DE Fadol Brown

WR Martavis Bryant

CB Leon Hall

G/T Denver Kirkland

LB Emmanuel Lamur

T Justin Murray

OL Ian Silberman

Related Content

news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 14 Inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 14, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 13 Inactives vs. Washington Football Team

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 13, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 12 Inactives vs. Dallas Cowboys

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 12, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 11 Inactives vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 11, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 10 Inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 10, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 9 Inactives vs. New York Giants

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 9, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 7 Inactives vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 7, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 6 Inactives vs. Denver Broncos

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 6, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 5 Inactives vs. Chicago Bears

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 5, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 4 Inactives vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 4, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 3 Inactives vs. Miami Dolphins

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 3, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 2 Inactives vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 2, view the inactive players for today's game.
Advertising