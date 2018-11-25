Oakland Raiders Inactives Week 12 at Baltimore Ravens

It's a beautiful day in Baltimore, and an even better day for football.
The Oakland Raiders are back in action Sunday with a road game against the Ravens, and looking to secure the first back-to-back win of 2018. The team is coming off a win over the Arizona Cardinals, and will face another tough defense in Baltimore. Not only does Baltimore's defense pose a threat, but their rookie quarterback, Lamar Jackson, is an electric playmaker.
We'll see how the Raiders fair in their battle on the East Coast; here are the inactives.
DE Fadol Brown
WR Martavis Bryant
CB Leon Hall
G/T Denver Kirkland
LB Emmanuel Lamur
T Justin Murray
OL Ian Silberman