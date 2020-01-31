Pair of congressmen introduce resolution to get Tom Flores into Pro Football Hall of Fame

The fight to get Tom Flores into the Pro Football Hall of Fame is now headed to Washington D.C.
After Flores was once again wrongfully denied entry into football's most elite club, a pair of congressmen – Jim Costa and Darren Soto – have introduced a resolution for the Raiders' legend to get into his rightful home.
Rep. Soto released the following statement showing his support for Flores and his incredible career.
"As society progresses, we become ever more mindful [of] our nation's diverse history, and the first Hispanic quarterback, Tom Flores, is no exception," said Rep. Soto. "Flores was a multiple time Super Bowl Champion, both as a quarterback and as a coach. These victories are made even more meaningful by the fact that he was in every sense an NFL trailblazer. It's time for his name to be etched into the history books with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I am proud to work with Congressman Costa to introduce this resolution!"
Will the combined effort of Costa and Soto be enough to vault Flores into the hall of the immortals as early as next year? Only time will tell, but one thing is clear, the Hall of Fame is incomplete without Tom Flores.