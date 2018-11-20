Pair of Raiders earn a spot on PFF's Week 11 NFL Team of the Week

Football is the ultimate team game, and Sunday's win for the Oakland Raiders was really a complete effort by all three phases of the game.

But, it's important to give credit where credit is due, especially when individual players step up in the biggest moments – I'm looking at you, Daniel Carlson.

The good people at Pro Football Focus put together a Team of the Week, and on the Week 11 edition of said team, a pair of Raiders – Carlson and Gabe Jackson – found themselves among those honored.

"Carlson connected on field goals of 49 and 21 yards, before hitting the game-winner from 35 yards out for the Raiders," wrote Gordon McGuiness. "Cut by the Vikings after a three-miss performance against the Packers, Carlson has connected on six of seven field goals since joining the Raiders."

