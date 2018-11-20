Pair of Raiders earn a spot on PFF's Week 11 NFL Team of the Week

Nov 19, 2018 at 05:32 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Football is the ultimate team game, and Sunday's win for the Oakland Raiders was really a complete effort by all three phases of the game.

But, it's important to give credit where credit is due, especially when individual players step up in the biggest moments – I'm looking at you, Daniel Carlson.

The good people at Pro Football Focus put together a Team of the Week, and on the Week 11 edition of said team, a pair of Raiders – Carlson and Gabe Jackson – found themselves among those honored.

"Carlson connected on field goals of 49 and 21 yards, before hitting the game-winner from 35 yards out for the Raiders," wrote Gordon McGuiness. "Cut by the Vikings after a three-miss performance against the Packers, Carlson has connected on six of seven field goals since joining the Raiders."

To read the PFF breakdown of Jackson, and see the entire Week 11 roster, click here.

Well done, gentlemen, very well done.

