Point of View: A photo essay of the 2022 season | Part I

This shot was taken from the catwalk in Allegiant Stadium. I shoot here for the first half of every game, and I love this spot for three reasons. One, no one else shoots from here, so I always know that no one else is getting the shots that I'm taking from up there. Two, I'm an introvert and because no one else is up there, I can shoot half the game without depleting my already small social battery. Reason three piggybacks off of the first: you get to see the game from a different angle. This shot demonstrates just how different it can be from the catwalk.