 Skip to main content
Raiders.com Website Header
Advertising

Point of View: A photo essay of the 2023 season | Part III

Feb 01, 2024 at 10:30 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Photographer Jeff Bennett shares his perspective of the 2023 season as he breaks down five of his favorite photos.

Make A Wish

JB_photoessay1

Cruz looked back smiling at his parents as his favorite player, Josh Jacobs, bent down and signed the back of his jersey. At the age of six, Cruz had been diagnosed with leukemia. His wish was to attend a Raiders game and meet some of the players he looks up to. Little did he and three other Make-A-Wish children know, they would have a weekend to remember.

The Raiders hosted two Make-A-Wish weekends this year, with two families visiting each weekend. They all got to tour Intermountain Health Performance Center, and the next day before the game, stood on the sidelines as the Raiders warmed up. These visits were a chance for the Raiders help make dreams come true and partner with Make-A-Wish to help fulfill their mission statement – "Together, we created life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses."

Spreading holiday cheer

JB_photoessay2

The faces of the kids lit up as they entered the Raiders locker room at Allegiant Stadium and saw it filled with toys. Raiders players and Raiderettes helped navigate the maze of toys as the bright eyed kids selected the perfect gifts to take home.

There are a few events the Raiders put on every year that I look forward to shooting, and the Youth Holiday Party is one of them. The Silver and Black invited 200 kids to the stadium this year for a night of games, crafts, ice staking and a trip to the locker room to pick out a special holiday present bought with donations from the players. Some of the kids, in attendance with various community groups, have endured a lot in their young lives, but as soon as they entered the stadium they seemed able to forget everything and be carefree kids again.

Friday Night Lights

JB_photoessay3

The game was tied 27-27 in overtime and Arbor View kicker Jeau Vintier lined up for a PAT that would give Arbor View a victory over Desert Pines in a highly emotional game. Seconds later as the ball sailed through the uprights, the Arbor View sideline emptied onto the field and Vintier was a hero, being congratulated by teammates as he yelled with excitement.

The Arbor View and Desert Pines game was just one of 10 games the Raiders showcased through the youth football program this year, each with their own highlights and moments of nostalgia taking me back to my high school days. While being on the NFL sideline is a blast, there is something special about spending a Friday night under the lights with the band and cheerleaders performing as players celebrate a victory.

Campers vs. Crosby

JB_photoessay4

The campers lined up at the goal line next to Maxx Crosby and for a brief second, thought they might be able to beat him in a 40-yard dash. As soon as the horn sounded, those thoughts vanished as Crosby easily took the lead leaving them battling for second.

This was just one of many chances youth players got to compete and learn from Raiders players and coaches at different youth football camps throughout the year, which is always fun to watch. The younger players tend to be a bit overwhelmed by everything going on, while the older campers intently listen as they learn skills and techniques they hope will one day have them sharing a field with the pro players they're learning from.

Tricks and Treats

JB_photoessay5

Taking a break from working on Halloween crafts, a young boy stood up only to be eaten by a dinosaur ridden by AJ Cole. The boy wouldn't be the only child attacked by the dinosaur as Cole rode round the room at the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada, spreading laughs among the young kids.

Fans tend to look at players as gladiators, cheering their name when they give them fantasy points and cursing their names when something doesn't go right. These community events, though, are a chance to showcase who the players are off the field and give fans a reason to connect with players on a personal level.

Download App_ROS_2560x1440

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App

Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

AJ Cole hits the golf course in Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

The punter teamed up with four fellow AFC players to try and take down the NFC team in the "Closest to the Pin" competition.
news

Malcolm Koonce identified as an 'unsung hero' for the Raiders in 2023

Koonce was recognized by NFL.com as being an unexpected key contributor for the Raiders last season.
news

How to watch the Raiders in the 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Don't miss a minute of the multi-day AFC vs. NFC action, starting Thursday.
news

Point of View: A photo essay of the 2023 season | Part II

Director of photography Michael Clemens shares his perspective from the sideline as he breaks down five of his favorite photos from the 2023 season.

Latest Content

news

AJ Cole hits the golf course in Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Feb 01, 2024

The punter teamed up with four fellow AFC players to try and take down the NFC team in the "Closest to the Pin" competition.
video

'I'm Tiger Woods on the range': AJ Cole competes in Closest to the Pin | 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Feb 01, 2024

Watch as the AFC and NFC teams compete to see who can hit a golf ball closest to the designated hole during the Closest to the Pin challenge at the 2024 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown.
gallery

Photos: Raiders hype up local high school flag football teams

Feb 01, 2024

The Raiders visited Silverado High School and Green Valley High School to hype up their matchup this week.
audio

How strong is the 2024 NFL Draft Class? Plus buzz from the Senior Bowl

Feb 01, 2024

Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis dive into what they are hearing from the Senior Bowl, plus look at the quarterback and offensive line depth in the 2024 NFL Draft.
gallery

Photos: Las Vegas Raiders thank local first responders 

Feb 01, 2024

The Raiders visited the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters and Clark County Fire Department Station 11 to thank them for their service leading up to and throughout Super Bowl LVIII week.
gallery

Top Shots: The best Raiderettes photos from 2023

Feb 01, 2024

Take a look back at the best Raiderettes photos from the 2023 season.
news

Point of View: A photo essay of the 2023 season | Part III

Feb 01, 2024

Photographer Jeff Bennett shares his perspective of the 2023 season as he breaks down five of his favorite photos.
video

Greg Jenkins and Thomas Gafford take in the views at Allē Lounge on 66 | Once a Raider

Jan 31, 2024

Watch as former Raiders Greg Jenkins and Thomas Gafford catch up at the Allē Lounge on 66 at Resorts World.
audio

Pro Bowl Games, NFL Honors and more key offseason events to keep an eye on | UFR

Jan 31, 2024

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal details key offseason events to watch, plus shares his takeaways from his sit down with General Manager Tom Telesco on this edition of Upon Further Review.
news

Malcolm Koonce identified as an 'unsung hero' for the Raiders in 2023

Jan 31, 2024

Koonce was recognized by NFL.com as being an unexpected key contributor for the Raiders last season.
gallery

Best of gameday entertainment from 2023

Jan 30, 2024

Take a look back at the best shots of gameday entertainment from 2023 at Allegiant Stadium.
audio

'The Raiders NFL Draft Podcast' is back! | 2024 Trailer

Jan 30, 2024

Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis return to provide coverage around the Senior Bowl, the Scouting Combine, Pro Days and everything in between, plus keep you up to date on draft prospects who could potentially wear the Silver and Black on "The Raiders NFL Draft Podcast."
View All
Advertising
Auditions