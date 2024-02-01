Point of View: A photo essay of the 2023 season | Part III

The faces of the kids lit up as they entered the Raiders locker room at Allegiant Stadium and saw it filled with toys. Raiders players and Raiderettes helped navigate the maze of toys as the bright eyed kids selected the perfect gifts to take home.

There are a few events the Raiders put on every year that I look forward to shooting, and the Youth Holiday Party is one of them. The Silver and Black invited 200 kids to the stadium this year for a night of games, crafts, ice staking and a trip to the locker room to pick out a special holiday present bought with donations from the players. Some of the kids, in attendance with various community groups, have endured a lot in their young lives, but as soon as they entered the stadium they seemed able to forget everything and be carefree kids again.