Point of View: A photo essay of the 2023 season | Part I

Jan 25, 2024 at 11:00 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Team photographer Matt Aguirre shares his perspective from the sideline as he breaks down five of his favorite photos from the 2023 season.

Tre for 50

400mm

1/2000th

f/2.8

ISO 1250

MA_photoessay1

Tre Tucker is fast.

He's really fast.

That's all I remember saying after this play, along with frantically uttering, "Did I get that? Did I get that?" Obviously I did or else I wouldn't be showcasing this photo right now, but the funny part is this is the only in-focus image I got out of the sequence. In total, I shot 46 frames from this catch, and only one of those frames, the one you see above, was tack-sharp in focus. In the other 45 frames, the crowd or No. 25 on the Giants was in focus.

I think photographers in this industry would agree with me in saying that we rely a lot on luck more often than we're willing to admit. Sometimes we're just lucky to be in the right spot for that crazy catch or play, or we're just lucky that our camera decides to focus on the right thing at the right time. When things are moving as fast as Tre Tucker runs, you don't always have time to compose and focus—sometimes you just have to pray and hope for the best.

Crosby is Defense, Defense is Crosby

85mm

1/400th

f/4

ISO 1000

MA_photoessay2

Hands down, the most monotonous but still necessary thing to shoot on gameday is the locker room before the players arrive. The jerseys, the helmets, the cleats—it can get a little boring week after week. But at the same time, part of being a photographer is having the ability to be create something out of nothing. I'd like to think I made full use of the opportunity with this image. Think about it: if the whiteboard was not there, this image would've been a lot less interesting. All I had to do was "look." By that, I mean I had to see the environment in a different light, which is a lot easier said than done having just finished my seventh season.

Turnover on downs

400mm

1/2000th

f/2.8

ISO 320

MA_photoessay3

Our defense was legit this season. They played with heart and rallied under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. I think you can really see this through Marcus Epps' expression here. This shot came after the Raiders defense forced a turnover on downs on the Chargers 34-yard line. I can still hear the defense shouting in excitement as they made their way off the field for the offense to take over. In the midst of the cheers and celebration, I caught Epps winding up his arms with his back to me. Anticipating some sort of expression, I held down the shutter and was lucky enough to capture one of him mid-exclamation as he turned to face me.

Thoughts & Renfrow

85mm

1/400th

f/1.4

ISO 2000

_MAT4312_after
_MAT4312_before

I'm a very clean person. My family, friends and coworkers will attest to that. I strive to be clean in all facets of my life, and my photos are no exception. I would describe a photo as clean if there are no distractions or unnecessary elements in the image. This photo of Hunter was not clean when it first came out of the camera—it was very "dirty." There were people standing behind the bench; helmets, water bottles and clipboards next to Hunter; and trash and helmets scattered on the ground in front of him. All of this made the photo sub-par to me. It was just another standard bench photo. But with all those distracting elements removed from the picture, the mood of it changes. Now, you can feel Hunter's intensity. He's locked in mentally, and no one is snapping him out of this zone. We feel this because I removed a few seemingly unimportant objects from the photo.

This brings up an interesting side of our work as photographers that many don't consider: the post-processing. Editing styles vary drastically from photographer to photographer. Going off what I said earlier, I like my edits to be very clean. I prefer color temperatures that represent the true color in that scene and only enough contrast to allow the image to pop. One thing I tried out in my editing process this past season was using Photoshop's new AI Generative Fill feature to "clean" my photos up even more. With this tool, I can quickly remove anything that I feel doesn't contribute to the image. For comparison, it took me probably about one minute using Generative Fill to remove objects in this photo versus 10 minutes it would've taken to do it all manually.

Raiders with Attitude

12mm

1/400th

f/3.5

ISO 50

MA_photoessay5

After Antonio Pierce was promoted to interim head coach in October, we really embraced the N.W.A. theme creatively in our content. In preparation for the Sunday Night Football game against the Jets, our social team wanted to build off of the prior week's win graphic imitating N.W.A.'s "Greatest Hits" album cover, but this time with the "Straight Outta Compton" cover.

Since we didn't already have a photo of our players similar to that cover, they asked me to approach the defensive line before practice to see if they'd literally stand over me for a photo like the album cover. I was a little worried at first because the last thing any photographer wants to do is draw unnecessary attention to themselves, but thankfully, the D-line was more than happy to do it. Thanks to John Jenkins for helping me organize it!

Download App_ROS_2560x1440

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App

Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

'We're going to build this bad boy': Q&A with Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce

Raiders.com spoke with Pierce following the arrival of general manager Tom Telesco and their first joint press conference.
news

Maxx Crosby named finalist for AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Crosby is one of five finalists up for the award. The winner will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 8.
news

'The people here are really special': Q&A with Raiders GM Tom Telesco

Raiders.com chatted with Telesco to get his thoughts on everything from edge rusher Maxx Crosby to the GM's favorite hometown food spots in Buffalo, New York. 
news

Top takeways from Tom Telesco, Antonio Pierce's introductory press conference

What we learned from the duo's first time addressing the media.

Latest Content

video

Watch: Ready to rock

Jan 25, 2024

Hear Head Coach Antonio Pierce and General Manager Tom Telesco's vision for the Silver and Black moving forward.
news

'We're going to build this bad boy': Q&A with Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce

Jan 25, 2024

Raiders.com spoke with Pierce following the arrival of general manager Tom Telesco and their first joint press conference.
gallery

Flag Football Spotlight: Shadow Ridge High School vs. Centennial High School

Jan 25, 2024

Shadow Ridge High School hosted Centennial High School during the Las Vegas Raiders' High School Flag Football Showcase game where the Raiders highlight and celebrate local high school flag football teams throughout the season.
news

Point of View: A photo essay of the 2023 season | Part I

Jan 25, 2024

Photographer Matt Aguirre shares his perspective from the sideline as he breaks down five of his favorite photos from the 2023 season.
gallery

Top Shots: Best of game action from 2023, Pt.2

Jan 25, 2024

Take a look back at part two of the best game action photos from the Raiders' 2023 season.
news

Maxx Crosby named finalist for AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Jan 25, 2024

Crosby is one of five finalists up for the award. The winner will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 8.
audio

Tom Telesco takes over the Raiders' roster as the focus now shifts to the coaching staff | UFR

Jan 24, 2024

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal talks with General Manager Tom Telesco about the state of the roster, Head Coach Antonio Pierce, Raider Nation and more on this edition of Upon Further Review.
news

'The people here are really special': Q&A with Raiders GM Tom Telesco

Jan 24, 2024

Raiders.com chatted with Telesco to get his thoughts on everything from edge rusher Maxx Crosby to the GM's favorite hometown food spots in Buffalo, New York. 
gallery

Photos: Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco named HC and GM of the Silver and Black

Jan 24, 2024

View photos from Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco's first days as the Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach and General Manager.
news

Top takeways from Tom Telesco, Antonio Pierce's introductory press conference

Jan 24, 2024

What we learned from the duo's first time addressing the media.
audio

Antonio Pierce on staying true to 'The Raider Way' | RPN

Jan 24, 2024

Antonio Pierce reacts to being named the Raiders Head Coach, talks the importance of team culture moving forward, Raider Nation and more.
video

Antonio Pierce & Tom Telesco Introductory Press Conference

Jan 24, 2024

Head Coach Antonio Pierce and General Manager Tom Telesco address the media for the first time from Intermountain Health Performance Center.
View All
Advertising