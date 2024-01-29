Point of View: A photo essay of the 2023 season | Part II

It was my first time at Ford Field in Detroit for the Monday night game against the eventual NFC North Champion Detroit Lions. When you're in a new environment as a photographer, you really have to be on your toes because you can't anticipate quite as much. When shooting at home, or other stadiums that you've been to, you know when the lights go out or a certain time of day that produces nice shadows, etc. But in this new (to me) stadium, I didn't know what I was going to get.

The lighting was nice, even and consistent, and it was proving to be a great place to shoot. And then I saw it – during the Lions' introductions, the lights went out and a few giant spots illuminated the middle of the field where the Lions players would run through. As I looked around, I saw the always magical AJ Cole, but at this moment, he was even more "otherworldly." The bounce from the spotlight was illuminating him so perfectly that I sprinted (I use sprint loosely for a guy carrying a ton of camera gear) because this was not going to last long. As I was "running" over there, I tried to look for other elements to frame him with. I went all the way around so I could position the glow and pattern of the warm wall of suite lights and blue drenched fans behind him. The light lasted just long enough for me to get this shot, and as luck would have it (or the magic of AJ), he kicked the ball up to hover right in front of him at this very moment – magic!