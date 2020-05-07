Preseason Notes: Looking at the Las Vegas Raiders' 2020 Schedule

The preseason is a crucial period for players trying to make the 53-man roster and even though many of the starters won't touch the grass, you'll see a rare level of competition from players fighting to make their dreams a reality.

-The Raiders are 135-135-1 (.500) all-time in preseason contests.

-Las Vegas plays four opponents from the NFC West, a division they faced in the 2018 regular season.

-The Silver and Black will visit Seattle in the opener, marking the 15th consecutive season the two teams will meet in the preseason and first time they will face each other in Week 1.

-The Raiders will play at San Francisco in Week 2, marking the first time since 2011 that the Silver and Black will travel to the 49ers to play in the preseason.

-Las Vegas will play host to the Cardinals in Week 3, marking the first time Arizona will travel to the Raiders in the preseason since 2015.

-The Silver and Black will conclude their preseason against the Los Angeles Rams, marking the fourth consecutive season the two teams have met in the preseason.

-Dates, times and broadcast network for all preseason games to be announced at a later date.