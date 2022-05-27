Pro Football Focus: Davante Adams considered the top ranked NFL wide receiver

For several seasons now, Davante Adams has been regarded as one of the most elite receivers in the NFL. He continues to be considered the best of the rest as he switches to the Silver and Black.

The blockbuster trade to land Adams in Las Vegas immediately made him WR1 for the Raiders this 2022 season. Adams is coming off a 123 reception, 11 touchdown season and led the league in receiving touchdowns (18) in 2020. PFF's Anthony Treash released his early 2022 rankings and tiers for wide receivers, with Adams taking the top spot in "Tier 1: Elite."

"The former Green Bay Packer is at the top of his game as he makes the move to the Las Vegas Raiders," wrote Treash "Adams earned a career-high 92.7 PFF grade in 2021, his second consecutive mark above 92.0. He has also generated 1.43 PFF Wins Above Replacement (WAR) since 2020, the most by a wide receiver over that span my more than a quarter of a win."