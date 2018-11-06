Quarter Turn: Recapping the second quarter of the 2018 season

What needs to be better?

EP: Well, in the spirit of full transparency, a lot has to be better, but that's not really a secret.

Over the past four games, the Silver and Black have been outscored 129-44, and whenever numbers skew that heavy one way or the other, there's no shortage of things that need to improve.

With that out there, one thing in particular I would like to see improve over the final eight games – and I really think it will – is the pass rush.

I know, I know, we've talked about the pass rush ad nauseam this year, and as of right now, the numbers aren't awesome, but with a bunch of rookies manning the defensive line – especially ultra-talented ones like the Raiders have – I think the results will materialize.

The reality is, right now the Silver and Black have only seven sacks, and that just has to be better.

KM: There are a lot of areas that need improvement, but the run defense has to get better, and fast.

The Oakland Raiders are giving up a league-worst 144.5 yards per game, and have given up 365 yards on the ground the last two weeks combined. Running backs are gashing big gains, and penetrating the line of scrimmage with ease, and that simply can't continue. The team has had some missing pieces along the defensive front with Justin Ellis and Eddie Vanderdoes both injured, but that's no excuse.

We all know the Raiders haven't been able to generate much of a pass rush this season either, ranking 32nd with just seven sacks. Overall I'd say the defensive line needs to be more effective, and Head Coach Jon Gruden has emphasized that on multiple occasions. It all starts in the trenches, and if the Raiders can't start closing the gaps then the opposing running backs will continue being dominant.

What are you encouraged by?

EP: It hasn't been as consistent as we'd like, but I have to say, that the play of the offense – in spurts – has given me something to look forward to over the final eight games.

The game against the Indianapolis Colts in particular, Derek Carr showed that he can sling the ball when he has time to operate, and when things are rocking and rolling, No. 4 is a pretty darn good quarterback.

Also, I know it's only been two games, but Doug Martin has run the ball relatively effectively since taking over the starting job from Marshawn Lynch.

The fact of the matter remains that we'll need to see some quality offensive consistency if the Raiders want to turn their fortunes around the final eight games, but Derek Carr and the offense has shown they have the ability to be that type of unit.

Now, let's just see it week in and week out.

KM: Despite being ranked as the 27th overall defense in the NFL, the Raiders have been decent against the pass. The Silver and Black aren't forcing the amount of turnovers they'd like, and hopefully that changes going forward, but the Raiders have been able to deflect passes and be disruptive in the secondary.

Cornerback Daryl Worley has been one player that's surprised me this season, consistently making plays since returning from his four week suspension. The 23-year-old has played in four games — started in three — and totaled 19 tackles, four passes defensed, and one interception (should be two) during that span.