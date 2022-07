The Raiders Family mourns the passing of Greg "Griz" Jones, founder of Make Oakland Better (M.O.B.) Charities and the leader of the 66th M.O.B. Alley tailgates. Griz was a fierce advocate for the City of Oakland and embodied the essence of Raiders tailgating, often starting days prior to each game and welcoming all of Raider Nation to join in the lead up to gamedays.