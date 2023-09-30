Raider Nation Origin Stories: Meet Al Carrillo, Southern California taco truck owner and devoted father raising his daughter in the Silver and Black

Carrillo is not the first Raiders fan to describe the franchise's fandom as "a lifestyle." The team means so much to him not only for what they've done on the field, but for the historical milestones they've set off the field.

"This team is a lot how I am. Fighting for diversity and people of color," he said. "They had the first Latino head coach, the first African American head coach. A lot of things happened and the Raiders made the doors open for a lot of people. And to me, that's the way I am. I pass the baton on, help people out and keep getting blessed. So overall, they've opened the door for other people, so that way, people can get ahead in life."