Raider Nation Origin Stories: Meet Keith Smith, known as 'Crusader Raider' from East London, England

In the stands, Smith has easily stuck out among the crowd. It isn't too common to find a man with a posh British accent roaming around "The Black Hole." This led to the birth of Smith's alter ego, one that's reached worldwide fame and admiration among the Nation.

Many Raiders fans may not know who Keith Smith is, but they know who "Crusader Raider" is.

"One day I spoke to my wife and told her, 'I want to represent England and I want represent the Raiders at the same time,'" he recalled. "She created my uniform."

His iconic uniform, based off the St. George flag, had the Raiders shield placed in the middle of the red cross. Now over two decades sporting the regalia, he has hundreds of patches sewn into the custom flag. The patches represent games he's attended, as well as Raiders fans across the globe and different charity organizations he's involved with.

"The costume and the uniform developed, and people got to know me," he said. "Now I come to Las Vegas, and people know 'The Crusader Raider' and they know the story. In the early days it was pretty brutal and pretty hard, because if you turned up to the Oakland Coliseum on a Sunday night or a Monday night game and you're in red and white, you're going to be in trouble.

"But thankfully 20 years on, I would say the majority know who I am and have traveled well. I just love the fact I can represent my country but also represent the Nation. We are truly worldwide."

He's also used his Crusader Raider persona as a platform to help people with intellectual and physical disabilities worldwide – a cause he has been dedicated to since he was 16 years old. During his trips to the U.S., he visits classrooms to do learning exercises with children which includes having them read postcards he receives from Raiders fans across the globe.

Smith is amazed at what he's been able to do as Crusader Raider. He never would've thought the persona that has brought him great joy would forever link him to the historic NFL franchise.