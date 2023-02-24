Raiderettes bring 'a little piece of home' to military families overseas as part of Pro Blitz Tour

Feb 24, 2023 at 12:55 PM

Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Raiderettes_thumb_022423

The impact of the Raiderettes go beyond what they provide to the Southern Nevada community, as they set their sights on being global.

Several Las Vegas Raiderettes traveled across Europe as part of the Armed Forces Entertainment's (AFE) Pro Blitz Military Tour. The 2023 tour featured NFL Hall of Famers, current players and cheerleaders around the league. During the Raiderettes' tenure on the Pro Blitz Tour, they visited multiple military bases across Belgium, Netherlands, Turkey, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Italy and the United Kingdom.

"I am greatly humbled to have met these incredible service men and women," said Raiderette Monet. "To learn each of their stories is to gain a newfound appreciation for their hard work and sacrifice and to bring them a little piece of home is an honor I am privileged to hold."

Raiderettesv2_022423

On each base, they had the opportunity to put on a show for the soldiers and their families. This included hosting Super Bowl parties, trivia nights, teaching dance camps and performing choreographed dances alongside other fellow NFL cheerleaders. They also got the chance to tour flight hangers, participate in Q&As and hear military families' stories during meet-and-greets where they signed autographs and took photos. According to the Raiderettes who participated, the tour made a lasting impact on them and were grateful they could provide entertainment to those who pay the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

"We were on a mission. The mission was to entertain, educate, and inspire these families and that was a mission we held dear in our hearts every single day," said Raiderettes Lisa and Audrey.

"These opportunities remind me that the bigger picture is so much more than just football or gameday," added Monet. "We are a global community that stands together in every corner of the world for what matters most: love, freedom, compassion, and loyalty."

Top Shots: The best Raiderettes photos from 2022

Take a look back at the best Raiderettes photos from the 2022 season.

Raiderette Tatiana is named Raiderette of the Game in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
