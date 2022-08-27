Raiders' 2022 preseason stat leaders

A look at the leaders on the offense and defense for the 2022 preseason.

Aug 27, 2022 at 11:30 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Passing

jarrett-stidham-headshot-2022-season

Jarrett Stidham

#3 QB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 215 lbs
  • College: Auburn
  • 316 passing yards
  • 2 rushing touchdowns
  • 29-of-46 (63% completion percentage)
  • 83.2 QBR

Receiving

keelan-cole-headshot-2022-season

Keelan Cole

#84 WR

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 194 lbs
  • College: Kentucky Wesleyan
  • 149 receiving yards
  • 11 receptions
  • 13.6 yards/reception average
tyron-johnson-headshot-2022-season

Tyron Johnson

#1 WR

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 193 lbs
  • College: Oklahoma State
  • 123 receiving yards
  • 8 receptions
  • 15.4 yards/reception average

Rushing

brittain-brown-headshot-2022-season

Brittain Brown

#38 RB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • College: UCLA
  • 152 rushing yards
  • 34 carries
  • 4.5 yards/attempt average
  • 2 touchdowns
walter-headshot-2022

Austin Walter

#32 RB

  • Height: 5-8
  • Weight: 190 lbs
  • College: Rice
  • 104 rushing yards
  • 23 carries
  • 4.5 yards/attempt average
  • 1 touchdown

Tackles

darien-butler-headshot-2022-season

Darien Butler

#58 LB

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 221 lbs
  • College: Arizona State
  • 21 total tackles
  • 13 solo tackles
luke-masterson-headshot-2022-season

Luke Masterson

#59 LB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 234 lbs
  • College: Wake Forest
  • 19 total tackles
  • 10 solo tackles

Sacks

tashawn-bower-headshot-2022-season

Tashawn Bower

#96 DE

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 250 lbs
  • College: LSU
  • 4 sacks
  • 1 forced fumble
malcolm-koonce-headshot-2022-season

Malcolm Koonce

#51 DE

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 250 lbs
  • College: Buffalo
  • 2 sacks

