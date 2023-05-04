Raiders add DL David Ebuka Agoha to roster through the NFL International Player Pathway Program

May 04, 2023 at 09:30 AM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

DavidEbukaAgoha

The Las Vegas Raiders will be welcoming David Ebuka Agoha to the roster through the NFL International Player Pathway Program.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound defender from Nigeria is one of six Nigerian players and one of eight total players to be selected for the program in 2023.

International Player Pathway was developed in 2017 as a way to provide elite international athletes the opportunity to earn a spot on an NFL roster. Thirty-seven international players having signed with NFL teams since the program began.

The international prospects were hosted by NFL staff for two months at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and have now been assigned to an AFC West or NFC North clubs.

Ebuka Agoha was previously associated with NFL Super Bowl champion Osi Umenyiora's Uprise Academy and caught attention at the NFL Africa camp in Ghana last year. Before transitioning over to football, Ebuka Agoha played basketball in Nigeria’s Premier Basketball League for the Invaders of Ado Ekiti.

The International Player Pathway Program also helped bring German native and current Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson to the NFL.

The eight players in this year's edition of the program will stay with their teams until the end of Training Camp. At that point, players are eligible to make the active roster or be added as an extra practice squad member, with teams having the chance to elevate them throughout the season.

