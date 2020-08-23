Raiders add veteran experience at two key positions with Emanuel and Riddick signings

Aug 23, 2020 at 03:24 PM
Raiders.com Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders added talent and depth at linebacker this offseason with newcomers Cory Littleton, Nick Kwiatkoski, and rookie Tanner Muse, but General Manager Mike Mayock hasn't stopped there.

Sunday afternoon, the Silver and Black welcomed linebacker Kyle Emanuel to the group.

The recently turned 29-year-old is very familiar with the AFC West, spending four seasons with the Chargers (2015 - 2018). It's been a year since he played in a regular-season game, but Emanuel has a decent body of work to his name. 

Durability is hard to come by in this league, but the former North Dakota State Bison is tough. Emanuel has played in 63 games and only missed one over four years. During that time, he's totaled two interceptions, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, one touchdown, four sacks, and 147 tackles.

It takes time to learn a new system and defensive coordinator Paul Guenther's scheme can't be learned overnight, but it's clear GM Mike Mayock was keen on signing him for a reason.

Fixing the issues at linebacker was imperative for the Raiders this offseason, but it wasn't the only area of need. In addition to the Emanuel signing, the team added veteran running back Theo Riddick.

When Josh Jacobs missed the final three games of 2019, the team lost its identity, and Mayock and Head Coach Jon Gruden want to ensure that doesn't happen again. Jacobs is the feature back in Gruden's offense, but that doesn't mean he can't share the load, which is why Lynn Bowden Jr. and Devontae Booker were brought in.

Riddick was an important piece of the Detroit Lions for many seasons, serving as the team's go-to pass catcher out of the backfield. Like Emanuel, it's been one year since Riddick played a regular-season snap, but he brings valuable experience to a youthful group. He's totaled 1,023 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns, 285 receptions, 2,238 receiving yards, and 14 receiving touchdowns.

Three weeks from today, the Las Vegas Raiders will take the field against the Carolina Panthers, which doesn't leave much time for Emanuel and Riddick to get up to speed.

