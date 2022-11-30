Raiders again engage with Las Vegas youth at Hip Hop Entrepreneurship Workshop

Nov 30, 2022 at 02:26 PM
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) talks about being a professional athlete to the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship class.

HENDERSON, Nev. – For the second straight year, members of the Las Vegas Raiders spent their lone day off this week engaging with Southern Nevada youth, connecting in shared interests including music, sports, popular culture and character development while taking part in the Hip Hop Entrepreneurship Workshop.

Raiders players Matthew Butler and Sam Webb visited students from Grant Sawyer Middle School in Las Vegas to participate in the Hip Hop Entrepreneurship Workshop that focuses on motivating students to improve their attendance and academic performance through hip hop music. The Raiders rookies shared their route to becoming professional athletes with the middle school students as well as the importance of preparation, whether it be for a football game or a classroom test.

Butler and Webb also participated in a discussion on the history of hip hop's influence on pop culture through clothing brands launched by music artists as a form of entrepreneurship. The workshop concluded with the Raiders players teaming up with the students for an exercise where they analyzed lyrics for positive messages on how to live their lives.

The Raiders in 2020 awarded the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation with the Social Justice grant to support the Hip Hop Entrepreneurship program.

Raiders talk hip hop with Las Vegas youth

View photos as defensive tackle Matthew Butler and cornerback Sam Webb visited the Hip Hop and Entrepreneurship program at Grant Sawyer Middle School to talk about their experience in middle school and music.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) and cornerback Sam Webb (27) are greeted by the Grant Sawyer Middle School cheerleaders as they make their way to the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship class.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) and cornerback Sam Webb (27) listen as a student talks about hip hop clothing brands during the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship class.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Teacher Robert Strawder talks to students during the the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship class.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Teacher Robert Strawder asks Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) about his clothing style and hip hop brands during the the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship class.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) talks about his experiences in middle school to the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship class.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) talks about his experiences in middle school to the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship class.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) talks about being a professional athlete to the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship class.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) listens as students talk about the struggles they face during the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship class.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) looks over song lyrics during the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship class.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) takes notes on song lyrics during the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship class.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) answers questions during the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship class.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) and cornerback Sam Webb (27) poses for a photo with students and teachers during the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship class.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) and cornerback Sam Webb (27) poses for a photo with a student during the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship class.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) signs autographs during the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship class.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) signs autographs during the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship class.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
