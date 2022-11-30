Raiders again engage with Las Vegas youth at Hip Hop Entrepreneurship Workshop

HENDERSON, Nev. – For the second straight year, members of the Las Vegas Raiders spent their lone day off this week engaging with Southern Nevada youth, connecting in shared interests including music, sports, popular culture and character development while taking part in the Hip Hop Entrepreneurship Workshop.

Raiders players Matthew Butler and Sam Webb visited students from Grant Sawyer Middle School in Las Vegas to participate in the Hip Hop Entrepreneurship Workshop that focuses on motivating students to improve their attendance and academic performance through hip hop music. The Raiders rookies shared their route to becoming professional athletes with the middle school students as well as the importance of preparation, whether it be for a football game or a classroom test.

Butler and Webb also participated in a discussion on the history of hip hop's influence on pop culture through clothing brands launched by music artists as a form of entrepreneurship. The workshop concluded with the Raiders players teaming up with the students for an exercise where they analyzed lyrics for positive messages on how to live their lives.