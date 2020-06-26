Raiders alumni receive their honorary Legacy Bricks at Allegiant Stadium

It started with Raiders legend Al Davis, but the tradition of honoring the legacies of former players continues with current Owner, Mark Davis, and the alumni appreciate it.

"I think, Mark [Davis] is similar to his dad," Lamarr Houston told JT the Brick on The Game Plan. "He's doing groundbreaking things that people might not agree with now, but in the end when they look back they'll see how historical of a guy, and how influential of a guy he was, and what he did for the Raiders to set them up to even grow further with their franchise and their brand by being out in [Las] Vegas."

While the Legacy Brick Program is intended to acknowledge the Raiders alumni, it's also an opportunity for fans to become a part of Raiders history.

Showcase your Raiders loyalty by sharing your memories, engraved and displayed, at the home of one of the NFL's most storied franchises. Your personalized brick will be featured at the main entrance of the highly anticipated new home of the Raiders, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Proceeds from this program will benefit the Raiders Foundation, so act now to guarantee your place at the new home of the Raiders.