Raiders announce Mike Mayock as General Manager

ALAMEDA, Calif. – Mike Mayock has joined the Raiders as General Manager, the team announced Monday. A former NFL defensive back, Mayock has served as an Emmy-nominated analyst and draft expert for the NFL Network since 2004 and has handled color commentary duties in the broadcast booth on both college and NFL games for more than two decades.

Mayock's NFL Draft analysis has been one of the most respected voices among media, NFL front office personnel and team scouting departments. His expertise has been featured within the NFL Network's extensive coverage of the NFL Draft, including the show "Path To The Draft," as well as the network's exclusive coverage of the NFL Scouting Combine and the Reese's Senior Bowl.

Outside of the studio, Mayock has served as the television analyst for the Philadelphia Eagles' preseason games since 2015. He also served as a game analyst for NFL Network's broadcasts of the Senior Bowl and Texas Bowl, as well as a preseason analyst for the Minnesota Vikings for several seasons.

In 2010, Mayock became the color commentator for NBC's coverage of Notre Dame football, teaming with play-by-play announcer Tom Hammond. In January 2011, he teamed with Hammond to call NBC's broadcast of the NFC Wild Card playoff game between the New Orleans Saints and the Seattle Seahawks. The following year, he called an AFC Wild Card contest featuring the Cincinnati Bengals and the Houston Texans.

Mayock teamed with Brad Nessler to call the NFL Network's Thursday Night Football package from 2011-2013.