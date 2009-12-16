Raiders at Broncos Preview





THIS WEEK: The Oakland Raiders, members of the American Football Conference Western Division, face the division rival Broncos in Denver this Sunday afternoon in a contest between two original American Football League teams.

TELEVISION: The game will be televised on CBSwith Gus Johnsonproviding play-by-play and former NFL performerSteve Taskerhandling color analysis.*The game will air locally on KPIX Channel 5. The game will also air in Sacramento onKOVR Channel 13as well as onKHSLin Chico,KIONin Monterey andKJEO *in Fresno.

RADIO: The game will air on Raiders Radio originating on KSFO 560 AM, the Silver and Black's Flagship for the multi-state Radio Network. Greg Papa and former Raiders player, assistant and head coach Tom Flores man the booth for the 12th straight year. The radio pregame show and postgame show will feature Raider Legends George Atkinson and David Humm along with KSFO's Rich Walcoff.

SPANISH RADIO:Raider games air in Spanish on*radio stationLa Kaliente, KZSF 1370 AM. Armando BotelloandAngel Dinamita *handle announcing duties.

CONNECTIONS

RAIDERS: WR Javon Walker (2006-07) and DT Gerard Warren (2005-06) both played for the Denver Broncos…TE Zach Miller was teammates with Broncos S Josh Barrett at Arizona State…RB Darren McFadden and Broncos RB Peyton Hillis were teammates at Arkansas… DT Tommy Kelly was teammates with Broncos DL Ronald Fields and ILB Mario Haggan at Mississippi State…DE Greg Ellis and Broncos DL Vonnie Holliday were teammates at UNC…C Samson Satele and Broncos CB Andre' Goodman were teammates with the Miami Dolphins (2007-08)…Broncos S Renaldo Hill played for the Oakland Raiders in 2005…T Eric Pears played for the Broncos (2005-08), played college football at Colorado State and is from Denver… Broncos WR Jabar Gaffney and ILB Andra Davis were teammates with Raiders DT Gerard Warren at Florida…Raiders DT Richard Seymour played with Broncos CB Champ Bailey at Georgia…Seymour was also a teammate of Broncos RB LaMont Jordan (2008), WR Jabar Gaffney(2006-08), TE Daniel Graham (2002-06) and LS Lonie Paxton (2000-08) in New England…Broncos ILB/DE Elvis Dumervil was a teammate of CB Chris Johnson and RB Michael Bush at Louisville…QB Bruce Gradkowski and Broncos P Brett Kern played together at Toledo.

BRONCOS: Broncos RB LaMont Jordan played for the Raiders from 2005-07…Broncos linebackers coach Don Martindale coached inside linebackers (2004-05) and was linebackers coach (2006-08) for the Raiders…Broncos ILB D.J. Williams is from Concord and attended De La Salle High School.

RAIDERS-BRONCOS SERIES:The Raiders lead the series 55-41-2 over the Broncos in regular season play since the teams first met in 1960. The teams are 1-1 in the postseason.

LAST TIME: The Raiders lost to the Denver Broncos, 23-3, on September 27 in Oakland.

LAST WEEK: The Raiders lost to the Washington Redskins, 34-13, last Sunday in Oakland.