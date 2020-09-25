Raiders at Patriots: How to watch Derek Carr and Cam Newton face off on Sunday

The Las Vegas Raiders are riding high after starting the season 2-0, but can they keep it going against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots? Jon Gruden is returning to New England for the first time as the Raiders' head coach since the Tuck Rule game in the 2001 AFC Divisional Playoff game. With no Henry Ruggs III in the picture, expect the offense to lean on stars Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs. This Sunday's game against the Patriots won't be one you want to miss.