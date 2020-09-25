Raiders at Patriots: How to watch Derek Carr and Cam Newton face off on Sunday

The Las Vegas Raiders are riding high after starting the season 2-0, but can they keep it going against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots? Jon Gruden is returning to New England for the first time as the Raiders' head coach since the Tuck Rule game in the 2001 AFC Divisional Playoff game. With no Henry Ruggs III in the picture, expect the offense to lean on stars Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs. This Sunday's game against the Patriots won't be one you want to miss.
Here's how to watch the game:
Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots
Gillette Stadium
Sunday, September 27
10:00 a.m. PT
|Broadcast Information (Television)
|Network:
|CBS
|Play-by-Play:
|Jim Nantz
|Color Analyst:
|Tony Romo
|Sideline:
|Tracy Wolfson
Brand new for 2020, watch the game in-market on Raiders.com (mobile devices) or on our official Raiders mobile app for users in the markets where the television broadcast is carried.
Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.
Watch on Mobile
Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:
- Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)
- Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Make sure to allow location access for your device.
- Apple App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Raiders > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
- Android App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Connections > Location > Raiders > Permissions > Turn Location toggle on
- Apple Mobile Web Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free 7-day trial and cancel at any time.